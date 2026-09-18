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Norwegian Seafood Council tells stories of salmon to appeal to Vietnamese consumers

As Vietnam’s economy has grown, so has its appetite for Norwegian salmon. Fresh Norwegian salmon exports to Vietnam reached approximately 7,900 tonnes in 2025, an increase of 40% from the previous year.

Sushi and sashimi, icons of Japanese cuisine, prepared using fresh Norwegian salmon. (Photos courtesy of NSC)
Sushi and sashimi, icons of Japanese cuisine, prepared using fresh Norwegian salmon. (Photos courtesy of NSC)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – A recent initiative launched by the Norwegian Seafood Council has unveiled the stories of Norway's salmon, which is often used for sushi in Vietnam.

The initiative follows a finding from the council’s latest global consumer survey that 52% of Vietnamese respondents preferred Norwegian salmon, almost as many as those who preferred salmon from Japan.

“Norway’s cold, clear Atlantic waters produce distinctive, high-quality salmon that has become a much-loved ingredient in sushi and other popular Japanese dishes. Yet its Norwegian origin is not always apparent to diners,” said Åshild Nakken, Southeast Asia director at the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Leading retail and food service partners, including Lotte Mart, Mena Gourmet, Mega Market, Morico, Botejyu and Sushi BON have joined the initiative, making it the council’s largest campaign to date in Vietnam.

The campaign brings together industry partners, nutrition experts, chefs, media and culinary enthusiasts to celebrate the story of Norwegian salmon in sushi and other Japanese dishes.

During the campaign, participating outlets nationwide will offer special menus, retail promotions, salmon tastings and interactive activities. These will invite Vietnamese consumers to experience Norwegian salmon and discover its journey from Norway’s coast, through Japan’s celebrated culinary culture, to tables across the country.

At the heart of the initiative is the story of how Norwegian salmon found its place in Japanese cuisine. Sushi has been part of Japanese culture for centuries, but Norwegian salmon became a widely used ingredient through Project Japan, a collaboration launched in 1985 between Norwegian producers and Japanese importers, chefs and restaurants.

Over nearly a decade, the partnership helped establish the use of Norwegian salmon in sushi and contributed to a pairing now enjoyed by diners around the world.

Today, around 30% of Norwegian salmon is estimated to be consumed raw in sushi and similar dishes.

“Japanese cuisine is known for its close attention to freshness, texture and the depth of flavour of every ingredient. Norwegian salmon offers these qualities, which is why it has found such a natural place in sushi and other Japanese dishes,” said Nakken.

Norwegian salmon is produced under Norway’s rigorous food safety and quality management system. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority conducts official controls across the production chain, while the Institute of Marine Research independently tests market-ready farmed fish for illegal substances, veterinary medicines and environmental contaminants.

From processing and chilling in Norway to temperature-controlled transport and local distribution in Vietnam, careful handling helps retain its freshness and texture until it reaches retailers and restaurant kitchens.

“As Vietnamese families and diners enjoy salmon more often, understanding its origin becomes part of choosing well. Norwegian salmon has a distinctive story, one that explains why it is so widely valued in sushi and many other dishes,” said Nakken.

The campaign comes as Norway and Vietnam celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations and move towards closer ties in bilateral trade.

As Vietnam’s economy has grown, so has its appetite for Norwegian salmon. Fresh Norwegian salmon exports to Vietnam reached approximately 7,900 tonnes in 2025, an increase of 40% from the previous year./.

VNA
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