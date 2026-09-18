Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation in combating cross-border crimes

Dien Bien (VNA) – The 20th provincial-level talks between the border guard delegations from Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang and Lao Cai provinces of Vietnam and the Yunnan General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection of China was held in Dien Bien on September 18, focusing on strengthening cooperation in combating and suppressing cross-border crime.



Addressing the event, heads of the two delegations highlighted comprehensive cooperation results, which have contributed to firmly safeguarding territorial sovereignty and national border security and building a Vietnam–China border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development.



This has established a foundation of solidarity and trust for an increasingly stable and prosperous border, they stressed.



They agreed on key cooperation priorities for the coming period, including strengthening border management, strictly implementing the three legal documents on the Vietnam–China land border, stepping up efforts to combat and suppress cross-border crimes, enhancing information sharing and coordination in handling cases emerging in border areas, and facilitating customs clearance.



The two sides will also work to upgrade border gates, reopen the facilities previously closed due to disease outbreaks, and expedite construction at key border crossings, including the Ma Lu Thang (Vietnam) – Jinshuihe (China) border gate, the Ban Vuoc (Vietnam) – Ba Sa (China) bridge, and the road connection between A Pa Chai (Vietnam) and Longfu (China).



They agreed to continue legal dissemination and education activities in Vietnamese and Chinese languages, promote political, station-to-station, cultural, artistic and sports exchanges, as well as advise local authorities on people-to-people external relations activities along the shared border.



Over the recent past, the two sides have seriously implemented the three legal documents on the Vietnam–China land border and bilateral cooperation agreements, while conducting extensive legal dissemination and education to raise border residents’ awareness of the law.



They have also regularly conducted joint patrols and inspections to safeguard the borderline and markers, closely cooperated in managing border gates, border crossings, along with people, vehicles and goods entering and leaving the two countries, and facilitated trade and socio-economic development in border areas.



Cooperation in preventing and combating crimes, particularly cross-border human trafficking, smuggling, and illegal entry and exit, has proven effective, helping maintain political security and social order and safety in border areas.



The two sides reaffirmed that maintaining annual provincial-level talks remains a practical way to foster solidarity, friendship, and mutual trust between the border protection forces of the two nations./.

VNA