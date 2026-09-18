Politics

Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation in combating cross-border crimes

The two sides agreed on key cooperation priorities for the coming period, including strengthening border management, strictly implementing the three legal documents on the Vietnam–China land border, stepping up efforts to combat and suppress cross-border crimes, enhancing information sharing and coordination in handling cases emerging in border areas, and facilitating customs clearance.

The two sides exchange a memorandum of understanding at the talks (Photo: VNA)
The two sides exchange a memorandum of understanding at the talks (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – The 20th provincial-level talks between the border guard delegations from Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang and Lao Cai provinces of Vietnam and the Yunnan General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection of China was held in Dien Bien on September 18, focusing on strengthening cooperation in combating and suppressing cross-border crime.

Addressing the event, heads of the two delegations highlighted comprehensive cooperation results, which have contributed to firmly safeguarding territorial sovereignty and national border security and building a Vietnam–China border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development.

This has established a foundation of solidarity and trust for an increasingly stable and prosperous border, they stressed.

They agreed on key cooperation priorities for the coming period, including strengthening border management, strictly implementing the three legal documents on the Vietnam–China land border, stepping up efforts to combat and suppress cross-border crimes, enhancing information sharing and coordination in handling cases emerging in border areas, and facilitating customs clearance.

The two sides will also work to upgrade border gates, reopen the facilities previously closed due to disease outbreaks, and expedite construction at key border crossings, including the Ma Lu Thang (Vietnam) – Jinshuihe (China) border gate, the Ban Vuoc (Vietnam) – Ba Sa (China) bridge, and the road connection between A Pa Chai (Vietnam) and Longfu (China).

They agreed to continue legal dissemination and education activities in Vietnamese and Chinese languages, promote political, station-to-station, cultural, artistic and sports exchanges, as well as advise local authorities on people-to-people external relations activities along the shared border.

Over the recent past, the two sides have seriously implemented the three legal documents on the Vietnam–China land border and bilateral cooperation agreements, while conducting extensive legal dissemination and education to raise border residents’ awareness of the law.

They have also regularly conducted joint patrols and inspections to safeguard the borderline and markers, closely cooperated in managing border gates, border crossings, along with people, vehicles and goods entering and leaving the two countries, and facilitated trade and socio-economic development in border areas.

Cooperation in preventing and combating crimes, particularly cross-border human trafficking, smuggling, and illegal entry and exit, has proven effective, helping maintain political security and social order and safety in border areas.

The two sides reaffirmed that maintaining annual provincial-level talks remains a practical way to foster solidarity, friendship, and mutual trust between the border protection forces of the two nations./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #cross-border crime #Vietnam #China #Vietnam–China border of peace #friendship China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrols along shared border

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

Youth sports strengthen Vietnam-China border friendship

Youth sports strengthen Vietnam-China border friendship

Sports exchanges between Vietnamese and Chinese youth serve as an effective bridge for fostering closer ties and mutual understanding between the two countries’ people. Through football and basketball matches, young people from both sides can improve their fitness and skills while building friendships and promoting solidarity.

See more

The talks between officials of Vietnam's Dien Bien province and Bokeo province of Laos on September 16 (Photo: VNA)

Localities work to expand Laos–Vietnam–Thailand tourism links

The Dien Bien delegation’s working visit to Laos' Bokeo province opens new avenues for sustainable tourism growth in both provinces and Laos – Vietnam – Thailand tourism connections, while further consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan (L) meets with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty in Cairo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese deputy foreign minister visits Egypt to enhance mutlifaceted ties

During the visit, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan met with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh, co-chaired the 11th Vietnam–Egypt political consultation, and held working sessions with the League of Arab States (AL) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt.

The State Audit Office of Vietnam delegation works with the State Control Committee of Belarus. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam State Audit Office promotes international cooperation

At the conference in Astana, participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital analytics in auditing, as well as citizen participation. They focused on selecting technologies suited to audit needs, ensuring data quality, and maintaining human oversight.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (left) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in the US. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s trip to give fresh impetus to Vietnam-US ties: Ambassador

The two sides can expand cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, advanced digital services and human resource training, he noted, adding that these areas are closely aligned with Vietnam’s goal of having the digital economy account for 30% of GDP by 2030.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader to deliver important speech at UNGA

At the high-level general debate of the UNGA, General Secretary and President To Lam will deliver an important address and engage in meetings with leaders of countries, partners and international organisations. He is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the trip.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

The second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, Vietnam expected to remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia during 2026-2035, and heavy rains hitting northern and north-central Vietnam are among news highlights on September 17.

Delegates celebrate the 81st National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2026) in Washington, D.C., the US, at a ceremony on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

US officials laud Vietnam’s development momentum, bilateral ties

The Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to see real progress across all ten pillars, with cooperation in economy, trade, investment, war legacy remediation, education, culture, people-to-people exchanges and advanced technology further expanding, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.