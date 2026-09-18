☕ Afternoon briefing on September 18

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s participation in the High-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral activities in the US from September 20 is expected to highlight Vietnam’s commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, as well as contributions to addressing global challenges.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New York on September 17 ahead of the trip, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said that UNGA 81 is taking place amid profound changes and growing challenges, including prolonged conflicts, climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and emerging issues arising from rapid scientific and technological development, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81).



On this occasion, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency, highlighting the cooperation between Vietnam and the UN. Read full story



- As of early September, 128 companies and organisations from 31 countries, including the UK, France, Germany, the US, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and China, had registered to participate in Vietnam Defence Expo 2026, scheduled for December 10–13 at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi.



The information was released at a meeting of the organising board for the expo held by the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on September 17, under the chair of Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the VPA General Staff and head of the organising board. Read full story



- As Vietnam is shifting towards a green and circular economy to maintain competitiveness and participate effectively and sustainably in global value chains, experts emphasised that a sufficiently clear and efficient legal environment is needed to create momentum for businesses to make the transition.



Thang Long Plastics JSC is one of the partners of Mainetti, a group specialising in hanger solutions for the textile and garment industry. The company exports hangers to the US and Europe and then imports them back into Vietnam under a reuse model, limiting the recycling of waste that could harm the environment. Read full story



- The Hanoi International Jazz Festival 2026 (Hanoi Jazztival 2026), themed “Hanoi Jazz – Music Without Borders”, opened at the Hanoi Opera House on September 17, kicking off three days of music activities at various cultural venues across the capital city.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha said Hanoi is pursuing a cultural development orientation that combines tradition with modernity, promotes integration and creativity, preserves and brings into play cultural heritage values, and strengthens international integration and connectivity. Read full story



- Vietnam’s textile and garment industry is facing both opportunities and challenges amid complex and unpredictable developments in the global market, prompting businesses to improve growth quality, optimise production costs and enhance adaptability in pursuit of an export turnover of about 48 billion USD in 2026.



The target is considered an important milestone that requires concerted efforts from management agencies and the business community. Companies are taking measures to retain existing orders, seek new partners and diversify export markets. Read full story



- The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed easing market access conditions for foreign investors and extending “green-lane” special investment procedures beyond functional zones to cut administrative hurdles and speed up project implementation, amid growing competition for investment based on institutional quality and administrative efficiency.



The draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Investment aims to institutionalise the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW dated June 8, 2026 on the development of the foreign-invested economic sector. It focuses on removing key barriers to market entry, project timelines, and marine area allocation. Read full story

Hoi An lanterns at the International Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival 2026 (Photo: VNA)



- Hoi An lanterns are showcasing Vietnam’s traditional craft and cultural heritage at the International Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival 2026, which opened in Hong Kong (China) on September 17.



The event, held for the first time on a large scale at Victoria Park on Hong Kong Island, features more than 3,000 lanterns from 20 countries and territories, offering visitors a glimpse of diverse cultural traditions./. Read full story