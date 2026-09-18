OCTF 2026 links Vietnam-China supply chains

Hanoi (VNA) - The fourth Intelligent Technology Exhibition (OCTF 2026), running from September 16 – 18 in Hanoi’s outlying Dong Anh commune, serves as an investment promotion platform linking Vietnamese and Chinese suppliers and buyers while advancing technology transfer and integration into the RCEP production chain.

The 6,500 sq.m exhibition spans four sectors, including smart consumer electronics, green energy and charging infrastructure, electronics supporting industries, and advanced materials.

The opening ceremony's highlight was a strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Vietnam Industrial Park Supply Enterprises Association and the Korea-Vietnam Association of Science and Technology, aimed at helping thousands of firms expand globally. The event also featured business-to-business matching sessions and forums on smart auto and motorcycle components.

The matching sessions delivered concrete results, pairing suppliers directly with firms looking to expand production.

Zheng Yongshi, Executive Chairwoman of the Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Business Think Tank Research Institute and General Director of OCTF Group, said the platform aims to help Chinese-made smart products move beyond simple exports toward deeper industrial integration in Vietnam. It also aims to connect Vietnamese industrial products with international buyers, including those sourcing directly from within Vietnam./.

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