Gia Lai courts German investors in energy, agriculture push

Berlin (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai province Pham Anh Tuan, is on an investment promotion trip to Germany from September 15-19 to expand business ties and boost cooperation in renewable energy, agriculture, processing and technology.

Meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh and embassy staff, Tuan said Gia Lai is overhauling its investment promotion strategy by directly targeting partners with matching capabilities and needs, with a focus on German small and medium-sized enterprises.

Gia Lai is prioritising investment and cooperation in science - technology, renewable energy, processing and manufacturing, innovation, digital transformation, logistics and workforce training. The province is also seeking greater access to the German market for key agricultural and forestry exports, including coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, processed fruit, wood pellets and granite, he said.

Tuan asked the embassy to help develop sector-and partner-specific business connections and investment promotion aimed at concrete results.

The embassy pledged continued support in connecting Gia Lai with German partners and boosting trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

During a working session with GEO Group, which is developing a project in Gia Lai, Tuan pledged full support to ensure the venture breaks ground on schedule in October. He also asked Quy Nhon University to coordinate with GEO on workforce training to meet the project's needs.

GEO introduced its Renewable Energy Training and Human Resources Development Centre project in Phu My Dong commune, valued at around 2.3 trillion VND (88.4 million USD).

The project is set to break ground in this October and be fully operational by the end of 2028, providing training and technical consultancy on renewable energy equipment. It will also conduct research and development, including the production of green hydrogen and oxygen from wind and solar power.

In separate working sessions with the German Agribusiness Alliance (GAA) and the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW), the Gia Lai delegation discussed expanding investment and trade in agriculture, deep processing, livestock and food processing. The German side praised Gia Lai's potential and voiced interest in green development, efficient resource use and food safety.

GAA and BVMW plan to arrange German business delegations to Gia Lai for field visits and investment talks. Tuan asked them to refer interested businesses and coordinate with the embassy to connect them with suitable partners.

The delegation visited Siemens Energy in Berlin on September 17, where the host presented technology spanning the energy value chain, from generation and transmission to digitalisation, renewable energy, storage and green hydrogen. Tuan said Gia Lai has strong demand and cooperation potential in the same areas, particularly power transmission capacity and advanced grid management technology.

Later that afternoon, the delegation attended the Vietnam Innovation Day 2026, co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, FPT Group’s European office and CMC Corporation in Germany. The event focused on linking Vietnamese and German firms, agencies, associations and research bodies in science - technology, innovation and digital transformation. Tuan joined discussion sessions, introducing Gia Lai’s potential and cooperation needs.

Through the trip, Gia Lai aims to build lasting ties with German enterprises in renewable energy, agriculture, processing, technology and workforce training, turning early contacts into concrete cooperation projects./.

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Đinh Minh Hằng