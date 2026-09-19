Vietnam, Belgium share experience in addressing pressing policy issues

Brussels (VNA) – A delegation from the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Cultural and Social Affairs, led by its Deputy Chairman Ta Van Ha, paid a working visit to Belgium from September 15-19, focusing on policy experiences in child protection online, cultural heritage preservation and cultural industry development.



At a meeting with representatives from the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice, the delegation discussed policies and practices related to protecting children in the digital environment. Belgian lawmakers affirmed their willingness to share their experiences, both successes and difficulties, during the law making and enforcement process.



They highlighted a multi-layered legal framework combining national legislation with European Union (EU) regulations, notably the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



The framework requires online platforms to assess and mitigate systemic risks, enhance accountability and algorithmic transparency, and curb harmful content. It also imposes strict requirements on personal data protection and targeted advertising to children, while promoting a “safety by design” approach.



Ha and delegation members showed particular interest in coordination between legislative and regulatory bodies in supervising platform compliance, as well as practical issues such as age verification and parental responsibility. They said Vietnam is working to further improve its legal framework for child protection online, making Belgian and EU experience valuable references.



The two sides shared the view that protecting children in cyberspace requires a comprehensive approach combining stronger legislation, greater platform responsibility and enhanced children’s own digital safety skills.



In Bruges, a UNESCO World Heritage city since 2000, the delegation studied heritage management amid heavy tourism pressure. With around eight million visitors annually and a population of just over 110,000, the city has integrated heritage preservation into urban planning, tourism development and environmental protection. Measures include strict control over architecture and renovations, visitor management, traffic restrictions and the development of satellite tourism routes. Heritage data has also been digitised to support management, research and education.



Regarding cultural industries, the delegation explored Belgium’s combination of public policies and market mechanisms to foster a creative ecosystem, including tax incentives and the ST’ART investment fund, which provides equity financing, loans and credit guarantees to creative enterprises.



At the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium, Ambassador Nguyen Huong Tra briefed the delegation on bilateral and Vietnam-EU relations, and proposed stronger policies to support the more than 13,000 Vietnamese people in Belgium, particularly in maintaining the Vietnamese language and cultural identity among younger generations.



Ha said the committee will study and incorporate the recommendations into its work on policymaking and oversight./.

VNA