Society

Vietnam iContent 2026 promotes responsible digital creativity

This year’s edition has been expanded into a series of activities with the theme "Live brilliantly," aiming to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the guiding spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, said the organisers.

Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam iContent 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam iContent 2026 (Photo: VNA)

​Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam iContent 2026 intends to spread positive stories, content and actions, encourage responsible creativity, contribute to building a healthy cultural environment in cyberspace, and promote an image of Vietnam rich in cultural identity and humanity, organisers said at a launching ceremony of the programme on September 18 in Hanoi.

​This year’s edition has been expanded into a series of activities with the theme "Live brilliantly," aiming to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the guiding spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, said the organisers.

​Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do said that after three editions, the programme has attracted growing support from partners, sponsors, coordinating organisations and the digital content creator community.

He noted that while the programme faced resources and participation difficulties in its early days, its expanding support has created higher expectations for the organising board to renew its content, improve quality and generate practical value for the community.

The official highlighted that many ideas once considered aspirations have become reality, including working with prominent artists to carry out meaningful activities nationwide.

Through this year’s theme, the organisers hope digital content creators and artists will direct their activities in cyberspace towards positive values, turning creativity into concrete actions, bringing digital content creation closer to the public and spreading positive values in society.

Key activities include the Vietnam iContent Awards 2026, recognising outstanding individuals and organisations producing digital content across platforms in Vietnam. The awards run from September to December, with nominations, voting and judging conducted under officially announced regulations.

A new feature this year is the “Live brilliantly” digital content creation contest, encouraging creators and the wider community to share positive stories, images and perspectives through digital products. Running from September 18 to December 11, the contest includes video, photo and written-content categories, with total prizes worth nearly 200 million VND (nearly 7,700 USD).

A hands-on experience programme about Vietnamese culture and cuisine will also be organised with the participation of more than 30 artists, influencers and chefs, who will explore destinations, sample local specialities and meet people preserving and developing regional culinary identities. The programme will also tell stories about the cultures, people and places behind each flavour.

The series will conclude on December 11 in Ho Chi Minh City. Activities will include the Top Creators and Brands Forum, an exhibition and experience area, and stage competitions for social-media idols and performing groups.

First launched in 2024, Vietnam iContent aims to become a prestigious annual event for Vietnam’s digital content creation community, recognising positive contributions while providing a platform for creators, platforms, businesses, brands and the public to connect and share experience./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam iContent 2026 #healthy cultural environment #cyberspace #digital content
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