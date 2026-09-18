Bac Ninh City Police debuts, urged to complete structure

Bac Ninh (VNA) - The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee and People’s Committee, held a ceremony to announce the Minister of Public Security’s decision establishing the Bac Ninh City Police.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang praised the municipal public security force’s recent achievements, saying that the creation of the city police marks a new stage and raises the bar for maintaining security, public order and supporting local socio-economic development.

He directed the Bac Ninh City Police to complete its organisational structure promptly and assign officers and soldiers according to their capabilities and strengths to meet operational requirements.

He also urged the force to monitor its area closely, proactively forecast and effectively prevent and combat all types of crime and law violations, strengthen state management of security and public order, and accelerate digital transformation to better serve residents and enterprises.

Maj. Gen. Bui Duy Hung, Director of the Bac Ninh City Police, said its Party Committee and leaders will quickly translate the assigned tasks into concrete action and strive to build a clean, strong, professional, elite and modern police force capable of fulfilling all assigned missions./.

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