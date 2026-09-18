Vietnam, Cambodia border police strengthen security cooperation

​Hanoi (VNA) – A conference on cooperation in ensuring security and public order along the border between Vietnam’s Tay Ninh province and police forces of Cambodia’s Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Tboung Khmum provinces was held in Tay Ninh on September 18.

The event aims to review coordination results in 2025 and the first six months of 2026 and set orientations for cooperation in the coming period.

According to Tay Ninh provincial police, under annual cooperation plans between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the police forces of the four provinces have maintained information exchanges and coordinated in preventing and combating crime and addressing issues arising along the border.

The cooperation has contributed to maintaining traditional friendship and solidarity and supporting socio-economic development in border areas. The police forces also advised local authorities on cooperation agreements between Tay Ninh and the three Cambodian provinces.

Col. Pham Tien Hung, Deputy Director of the Criminal Police Department and head of the Ministry of Public Security’s representative office in Cambodia, highlighted cooperation in apprehending dangerous criminal suspects, including third-country nationals hiding across the border, thus contributing to ensuring security and order and strengthening collaboration between the two countries' competent forces.

Lieut. Gen. Pich Virak, Svay Rieng provincial police chief, stressed the importance of maintaining direct meetings to facilitate information exchange and prompt handling of criminal cases, particularly online fraud, human trafficking and cross-border drug trafficking.

Concluding the conference, Maj. Gen. Vu Nhu Ha, Director of Tay Ninh police, said cooperation had been translated into practical and effective activities.

He called on both sides' competent forces to step up patrols and control of trails and crossings to prevent illegal entry and exit, which can facilitate organised transnational crime. He urged the two sides to include cooperation against illegal border crossings in bilateral agreements to establish a long-term coordination mechanism.

The two sides agreed to strengthen information sharing on criminal methods and enhance cooperation against terrorism, drugs, human trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering, smuggling and high-tech crime. They will also improve cross-border communications and cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges.

They concurred to maintain appropriate meetings and direct exchanges to promptly address emerging issues in the spirit of peace, friendship, mutual understanding and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the event, Tay Ninh police and police forces of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Tboung Khmum signed a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas./.

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