Society

Vietnam, Cambodia border police strengthen security cooperation

According to Tay Ninh provincial police, under annual cooperation plans between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the police forces of the four provinces have maintained information exchanges and coordinated in preventing and combating crime and addressing issues arising along the border.

Tay Ninh provincial police and Svay Rieng provincial police of Cambodia sign a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas (Photo: VNA)
Tay Ninh provincial police and Svay Rieng provincial police of Cambodia sign a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas (Photo: VNA)

​Hanoi (VNA) – A conference on cooperation in ensuring security and public order along the border between Vietnam’s Tay Ninh province and police forces of Cambodia’s Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Tboung Khmum provinces was held in Tay Ninh on September 18.

The event aims to review coordination results in 2025 and the first six months of 2026 and set orientations for cooperation in the coming period.

According to Tay Ninh provincial police, under annual cooperation plans between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the police forces of the four provinces have maintained information exchanges and coordinated in preventing and combating crime and addressing issues arising along the border.

The cooperation has contributed to maintaining traditional friendship and solidarity and supporting socio-economic development in border areas. The police forces also advised local authorities on cooperation agreements between Tay Ninh and the three Cambodian provinces.

Col. Pham Tien Hung, Deputy Director of the Criminal Police Department and head of the Ministry of Public Security’s representative office in Cambodia, highlighted cooperation in apprehending dangerous criminal suspects, including third-country nationals hiding across the border, thus contributing to ensuring security and order and strengthening collaboration between the two countries' competent forces.

Lieut. Gen. Pich Virak, Svay Rieng provincial police chief, stressed the importance of maintaining direct meetings to facilitate information exchange and prompt handling of criminal cases, particularly online fraud, human trafficking and cross-border drug trafficking.

Concluding the conference, Maj. Gen. Vu Nhu Ha, Director of Tay Ninh police, said cooperation had been translated into practical and effective activities.

He called on both sides' competent forces to step up patrols and control of trails and crossings to prevent illegal entry and exit, which can facilitate organised transnational crime. He urged the two sides to include cooperation against illegal border crossings in bilateral agreements to establish a long-term coordination mechanism.

The two sides agreed to strengthen information sharing on criminal methods and enhance cooperation against terrorism, drugs, human trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering, smuggling and high-tech crime. They will also improve cross-border communications and cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges.

They concurred to maintain appropriate meetings and direct exchanges to promptly address emerging issues in the spirit of peace, friendship, mutual understanding and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the event, Tay Ninh police and police forces of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Tboung Khmum signed a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas./.

VNA
#Tay Ninh province #ensuring security and public order #Cambodia #combating crime Tay Ninh
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam and Cambodia are seeking to strengthen supply chain connectivity and promote sustainable border trade at a trade promotion conference in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 15. (Photo: https://thoibaonganhang.vn/)

Vietnam, Cambodia eye stronger border trade, supply chain connectivity

Vietnam–Cambodia trade ties have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming one of the major pillars of economic cooperation in the Mekong sub-region. The two countries share a 1,137-km border and an increasingly developed network of international and secondary border gates, facilitating cross-border trade, logistics and investment.

See more

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang congratulates Bac Ninh City Police (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh City Police debuts, urged to complete structure

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang praised the municipal public security force’s recent achievements, saying that the creation of the city police marks a new stage and raises the bar for maintaining security, public order and supporting local socio-economic development.

Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam iContent 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam iContent 2026 promotes responsible digital creativity

This year’s edition has been expanded into a series of activities with the theme "Live brilliantly," aiming to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the guiding spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, said the organisers.

Students at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains market of interest for Australian education providers

For Vietnamese students, Australia's new migration rules create greater pressure to prepare more thoroughly and develop clearer study plans, while also opening opportunities for those with relevant professional skills, clear career goals and the ability to adapt to Australia’s rapidly evolving migration policies.

The meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Women's Union and the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing on September 17 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Chinese women step up exchanges, cooperation

Regarding directions for future collaboration, the Vietnamese official proposed that the two organisations continue to innovate and diversify forms of cooperation, strengthen connections between local-level chapters – particularly in border provinces, and expand exchanges among young women, female intellectuals, and businesswomen.

An airspace zone for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft in Da Nang City. (Photo published by VNA)

Da Nang establishes four airspace zones for unmanned aircraft

The central city of Da Nang has established four airspace zones for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft. The zones have been defined using the WGS-84 coordinate system. All flights involving unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles, including test flights for the development of the low-altitude space economy, must be licensed by competent authorities.

Counterfeit books are no longer simply low-quality copies that can easily be identified by the naked eye (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Publishing copyright caught in crossfire of piracy, AI

Publishing copyright is entering an entirely new phase. As AI becomes increasingly capable of generating text, summarising books, mimicking writing styles and producing content at enormous speed, ensuring copyright protection is becoming more difficult.

On January 24, 2024, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Vietnam-Germany University in Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany promote digital workforce training

A notable feature of the programme is that, alongside information technology skills, participants were trained in managing the digital transformation process, developing digital learning environments, and engaging teaching and administrative staff in the process.

A resident of Tran Phan commune, Ca Mau province, is guided in carrying out administrative procedures. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau step ups 100-day digital transformation campaign

Ca Mau province is stepping up a 100-day campaign to remove bottlenecks in digital transformation and improve public services, with local authorities focusing on online administrative procedures, digital data and digital infrastructure.

Director General of the Lao News Agency (KPL) Vannasin Simmavong in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency accompanies national development journey: KPL leader

Director General of the Lao News Agency (KPL) Vannasin Simmavong said over its 81-year history, VNA has not only fulfilled its role as a national news agency by providing timely and reliable information, but also accompanied the Party, State and people through important periods of the country’s revolutionary history.

Joint exercise to arrest armed drug trafficking and transportation offenders crossing the Vietnam–Laos border. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos coordinate efforts to combat drug crime

In recent years, the Vietnam Border Guard and Laos's law enforcement forces have effectively maintained mechanisms for information exchange and coordinated patrols, inspections and efforts to combat various types of crime, helping maintain stability along the border and creating favourable conditions for people on both sides to develop their socio-economic activities.