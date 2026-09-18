Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi autumn tourism campaign

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines launched its annual campaign “Touching Hanoi Autumn 2026” on September 18 as part of a 2025–2030 cooperation agreement on cultural and tourism development between the national flag carrier and Hanoi.

The campaign connects air travel with cuisine, music, sports, and urban experiences, offering new ways to promote Hanoi during autumn.

Vietnam Airlines Deputy General Director Dang Anh Tuan said autumn is a distinctive advantage for Hanoi’s tourism. For Vietnam Airlines, connecting with the capital is not simply about bringing visitors to Hanoi, but also creating experiences that encourage them to stay longer and return.

Vietnam Airlines Deputy General Director Dang Anh Tuan speaks at the event (photo published by VNA)

A new feature of the 2026 campaign is its approach to autumn through the five senses, with activities highlighting flavours, fragrances, music, physical activity, and urban colours.

On a special flight on September 25 to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, passengers will enjoy a menu featuring Hanoi’s autumn flavours. Vong village green sticky rice, ripe dracontomelon, ripe persimmons and other familiar products of the capital will be incorporated into the inflight culinary experience.

From October, the autumn menu will be expanded to selected domestic and international flights through Business Class meals.

Another highlight is the Vietnam Airlines Classic – Hanoi Concert, to take place on October 2 and 3 at Ho Guom Opera House, bringing classical symphonic music to a major cultural venue and highlighting Hanoi’s contemporary arts scene alongside its heritage.

There will be sports and outdoor activities, including the Hanoi Open Dragon Boat and Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP) Race on West Lake on October 3–4, the Run for Love community race on October 25, and a golf tournament on November 7.

“The campaign goes beyond destination promotion, aiming to stimulate tourism demand, increase visitor numbers, extend stays and create more reasons for tourists to return to Hanoi,” said Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Pham Tuan Long.

He expressed hope that the campaign would become a distinctive tourism product of the capital and help implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on cultural development in the new era.

Vietnam Airlines is strengthening ties with embassies, international organisations and travel businesses to promote Hanoi’s autumn tourism products in domestic and international markets.

Starting September 18, the carrier is offering up to 10% off fares on all domestic routes to Hanoi, along with service packages for travelers taking part in the campaign./.

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