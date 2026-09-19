World

Substantive cooperation drives Vietnam-US relations: US professor

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Washington DC ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the High-level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral activities in the US from September 20, Professor Piper Campbell described 2026 as an active year in Vietnam-US relations.

rofessor Piper Campbell, Chair of the Department of Foreign Policy and Global Security at American University’s School of International Service. (Photo published by VNA)
rofessor Piper Campbell, Chair of the Department of Foreign Policy and Global Security at American University’s School of International Service. (Photo published by VNA)

Washington DC (VNA) – All visits and interactions between Vietnam and the US are part of efforts to concretise their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, according to Professor Piper Campbell, Chair of the Department of Foreign Policy and Global Security at American University’s School of International Service.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Washington DC ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the High-level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral activities in the US from September 20, Campbell described 2026 as an active year in Vietnam-US relations.

She cited General Secretary and President Lam’s visit to Washington DC in February to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, as well as a series of US activities in Vietnam, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau’s visit to Hanoi in June for the ASEAN Future Forum, the visit of the USS George Washington aircraft carrier in July, and that of the Commander of the US Pacific Command in August.

Campbell stressed the importance of direct exchanges between strategic partners such as Vietnam and US leaders on international issues, particularly amid the US administration’s busy diplomatic agenda and preparations for the November midterm elections.

The two sides have discussed deepening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas ranging from trade and investment, energy and defence-security to science and technology, innovation, critical minerals and aviation. They have also highlighted the need to expand substantive cooperation and people-to-people exchanges while addressing differences, including trade-related issues, in an open and constructive manner.

According to the professor, Vietnam remains an important and attractive market for US businesses. She noted that both US and Vietnamese officials are interested in reaching a trade agreement.

Campbell highlighted semiconductors, telecommunications infrastructure, energy cooperation, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and critical minerals as promising areas. She expressed her hope that the two countries will develop Vietnam’s critical-minerals sector in an efficient, transparent and environmentally friendly manner.

Regarding Vietnam’s role in strengthening US-ASEAN economic and trade ties, Campbell pointed to the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), expected to be signed at the 49th ASEAN Summit in November, as a major opportunity. The agreement covers digital trade, cross-border data flows, paperless transactions, e-commerce, cybersecurity and digital payments.

She also welcomed renewed interest in the ASEAN Power Grid and closer regional energy cooperation, saying greater US engagement in energy initiatives and the bloc’s cooperation roadmap could open up further opportunities for collaboration./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Professor Piper Campbell #Vietnam-US relations United States
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

See more

Indonesia welcomes first aircraft carrier into navy

Indonesia welcomes first aircraft carrier into navy

An Indonesian official explained that extending the service life of the former Italian Navy ship is necessary as the vessel is 41 years old. Life-extension efforts will involve modernising and retrofitting the ship's engines and core technologies to align with the Indonesian Navy's operational doctrine and local climate.

Philippines: At least six students killed in school shooting

Philippines: At least six students killed in school shooting

The Philippine Department of Education said it is coordinating with local authorities and law enforcement agencies to verify the incident. It is also preparing psychological support and mental health care for students, teachers and others affected by the shooting.

Thailand promotes modernisation of timber industry

Thailand promotes modernisation of timber industry

Darika Saranket, Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand, stated that the country promotes the use of economically valuable timber in conjunction with sustainable forest resource management, thereby enhancing the role of the timber industry in economic development and the transition to environmentally friendly development.

Illustrative Image (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia leads ASEAN in post-quantum security readiness

The ranking reflects the country’s preparations to protect government data, financial transactions, digital identities, communications systems and essential services from future cybersecurity threats posed by advances in quantum computing.