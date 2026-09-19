Trust remains valuable asset underpinning Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Ambassador

Hanoi (VNA) – Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki has highlighted mutual trust as a valuable intangible asset and a key foundation for the increasingly extensive and substantive comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.



Speaking at a press meeting in Hanoi on September 18 on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (September 21, 1973 - 2026), Ito said bilateral ties have made strong progress under the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.



He noted that trust between the two peoples and governments has reached a very high level, describing it as the most important achievement and a valuable asset that will enable younger generations to work together to build a better future.



The ambassador highlighted a number of cultural and educational exchanges, including the musical “Princess Anio”, which tells the historical love story linking the two countries. After premiering in Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture, the musical is scheduled to be staged at Pho Hien Theatre in Vietnam next March. A Vietnam-Japan exchange space has also been opened at Hanoi University of Science and Technology with support from Japanese businesses, providing a venue for research, exchanges and high-quality human resources training.



Regarding economic and technological cooperation, he affirmed that Japan highly values and supports Vietnam’s reform agenda and stands ready to coordinate efforts between the public and private sectors to help Vietnam successfully implement its new growth model.



Cooperation in priority areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, energy, critical minerals and food security has been actively advanced amid efforts to strengthen economic security and supply-chain resilience. In the semiconductor sector, the two sides plan to announce 10 new joint research projects this autumn, following five international collaborative research groups established over the past year, with a goal of having Japan host around 250 Vietnamese PhD students.



At Vietnam-Japan University, 106 students are currently enrolled in a semiconductor chip technology programme, he said, adding that a Vietnam-Japan Semiconductor Symposium, bringing together around 150 participants, is scheduled for September 20-23 to strengthen links between academia and businesses.



In energy transition, the diplomat announced that the two countries plan to implement 15 pilot projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), focusing on gas-fired power plants using domestic natural gas and LNG. He welcomed the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to improving mechanisms to ensure the feasibility of long-term investments.



Defence and security cooperation has also advanced, including through the Official Security Assistance (OSA) mechanism. Following Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang’s visit to Japan in July, the two sides reached a high degree of consensus on joint research, development and production of defence equipment.



People-to-people exchanges have also grown strongly, with 505,000 Vietnamese visitors travelling to Japan and 589,000 Japanese visitors to Vietnam during the first eight months of 2026, up 5.4% and 9.2% year-on-year, respectively. Ito expressed confidence that the two countries could achieve their goal of two million two-way visitors before 2030.



The ambassador also said that he expects high-level visits to further strengthen bilateral ties. He affirmed Japan’s appreciation of Vietnam’s growing regional role and pledged continued support for Vietnam as CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) Chair in 2026 and host of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) 2027./.

VNA