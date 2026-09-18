Cambodia targets 70% renewable energy share by 2030

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia is accelerating its energy transition, targeting at least 70% of its total installed power capacity to come from renewable sources by 2030.



Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rottanak made the announcement in a recorded video at the Clean Energy Week 2026 in Phnom Penh on September 15. He said renewable energy currently accounts for more than 63% of the country’s total installed power capacity, with hydropower and solar power making up the largest shares, the Cambodian News Agency AKP reported.



According to the minister, the ministry is adding necessary energy storage systems and regulation solutions to ensure stable and reliable operation of renewable power sources.



By the end of this year, Cambodian companies are expected to put more than 1,100 MW of solar power capacity into operation at a cluster of projects, together with a 500-MW battery energy storage system.



The Asian Development Bank has approved financing for a 250 MW/500 MWh battery system in Kampong Chhnang province, and construction has also begun on the 1,000 MW Upper Tatay pumped storage project.



More renewable generation and the storage to firm it will help Cambodia reach at least 70% renewable energy by 2030 while keeping supply reliable, Keo Rottanak said./.

VNA