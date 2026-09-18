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Malaysia to seek diplomatic cooperation over transboundary haze

The Malaysian government is shifting towards an “anticipatory action” approach to address the threat of extreme hot and dry weather caused by Super El Niño.

Haze at noon in an area of Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: VNA)
Haze at noon in an area of Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) — Malaysia prioritises long-term diplomatic cooperation and early preventive measures over seeking compensation from neighbouring countries in addressing the issue of transboundary haze, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Hamidi, who is also National Disaster Management Committee Chairman, said a prudent and structured diplomatic approach is the most effective way to address sensitive issues among ASEAN member states while ensuring optimal technical coordination.

While seeking compensation does not necessarily imply definitive liability that must be borne by any specific country, taking preventive measures early would avoid the need to address such sensitive inter-state issues, he said.

According to Hamidi, diplomatic measures must be pursued alongside technical efforts involving officials from neighbouring countries and Malaysian states, he told a press conference after chairing the First National Disaster Management High-Level Committee (HLC) Meeting of 2026 at Wisma Bapa Malaysia on September 16.

Hamidi, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the transboundary haze issue would be officially raised during his working visit to Jakarta from September 17 until September 20 in conjunction with the Halal-20 Conference: 5th World Halal Summit 2026 (H20 Summit).

Regarding assistance to neighbouring countries, Hamidi said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) had been directed to stand ready to coordinate cloud seeding operations (OPA) and logistical support to help tackle forest and peatland fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, should an official request be received from the relevant authorities there.

Meanwhile, in a media statement issued following the meeting, Hamidi said the government is shifting towards an “anticipatory action” approach to address the threat of extreme hot and dry weather caused by Super El Niño.

The measures include hotspot monitoring, ensuring the readiness of firefighting assets, peatland management, enforcement against open burning and disseminating health information to the public./.

VNA
#Malaysia #transboundary haze #diplomacy Malaysia
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