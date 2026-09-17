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Thailand promotes modernisation of timber industry

Darika Saranket, Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand, stated that the country promotes the use of economically valuable timber in conjunction with sustainable forest resource management, thereby enhancing the role of the timber industry in economic development and the transition to environmentally friendly development.

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand is actively upgrading its timber industry to improve production efficiency, develop new products, and enhance competitiveness in the international market, while ensuring a balance between economic development, sustainable management and conservation of natural resources, and environmental protection.

Darika Saranket, Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand, stated that the country promotes the use of economically valuable timber in conjunction with sustainable forest resource management, thereby enhancing the role of the timber industry in economic development and the transition to environmentally friendly development.

Thailand is also strengthening connections among government agencies, the private sector, businesses, and foreign partners to exchange knowledge, technology, and development methods for the industry. According to the official, this contributes to the responsible and sustainable development of the Thai and ASEAN timber industries.

One of the activities promoting this process is the Thailand International Woodworking & Furniture Expo (TIWF) 2026, held from September 16–18 in Bangkok. The Vietnam Forestry Fair Joint Stock Company (VIFOREST FAIR) also participated in the exhibition, contributing to strengthening connections between Vietnamese wood industry businesses and their regional partners. The exhibition focused on showcasing technologies, machinery, and solutions for the wood processing and furniture manufacturing industries.

Loi Jun How, General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., noted that the expansion of TIWF 2026 provides an opportunity for Thailand to attract foreign technologies, manufacturers, and businesses, thereby strengthening connections with the Thai and ASEAN markets. The exhibition serves as a channel for bringing technologies, machinery, and innovations from foreign markets to Thai businesses, supporting the upgrading of the domestic wood industry, he said.

The Thai wood and furniture industry continues to maintain its export performance, with furniture and components recording significant growth in 2026. According to the Thai Furniture Association, exports of furniture and components reached approximately 1.18 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, up 19.25% from the same period in 2025.

The US remained the largest export market for Thai furniture and components, with turnover reaching 662.47 million USD, up 26.45%./.

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