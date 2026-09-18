Cambodia, Japan seek deeper cooperation in investment, industry

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and Japanese precision equipment manufacturer MinebeaMitsumi Inc. have discussed opportunities to expand investment and industrial cooperation, with a focus on advanced manufacturing, skills development and green production.



According to a statement issued by the Embassy of Cambodia in Japan on September 15, Cambodian Ambassador to Japan Chum Sounry met with MinebeaMitsumi Chairman and CEO Yoshihisa Kainuma.



At the meeting, Ambassador Sounry thanked MinebeaMitsumi for its contributions to Cambodia’s industrial development through investment, job creation, technology transfer and sustainable manufacturing.



He welcomed the company’s expansion in Cambodia, including its investment in Pursat province, saying that its presence beyond the capital Phnom Penh could help diversify the country’s industrial base while creating jobs and economic opportunities in localities.



The two sides exchanged views on opportunities to strengthen cooperation in advanced precision manufacturing, human resources development, technology and green production.



Ambassador Sounry emphasised Cambodia’s goal of shifting towards higher value-added manufacturing, stressing the need to develop a pool of Cambodian engineers, technicians and skilled workers to support the country’s industrial transformation. He also encouraged cooperation between MinebeaMitsumi and Cambodian training institutions in human resources development, including internships, scholarships, technical training and exchange programmes./.

VNA