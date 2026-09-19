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Vietnam promotes high-quality products in China, ASEAN

Vietnam is maintaining one of the largest presences among participating countries at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO 2026), currently under way in Nanning, Guangxi, China. More than 120 Vietnamese businesses are showcasing a diverse range of products across over 200 booths.

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