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Indonesia welcomes first aircraft carrier into navy

An Indonesian official explained that extending the service life of the former Italian Navy ship is necessary as the vessel is 41 years old. Life-extension efforts will involve modernising and retrofitting the ship's engines and core technologies to align with the Indonesian Navy's operational doctrine and local climate.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff (KSAL) Admiral Muhammad Ali has confirmed that the Giuseppe Garibaldi, set to become Indonesia's first aircraft carrier, remains viable for service with the Indonesian Navy for the next 15 to 20 years.

As reported by the country’s national news agency Antara, Ali explained that extending the service life of the former Italian Navy ship is necessary as the vessel is 41 years old.

Life-extension efforts will involve modernising and retrofitting the ship's engines and core technologies to align with the Indonesian Navy's operational doctrine and local climate.

The retrofitting process will be jointly undertaken by Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL and the vessel's original manufacturer, Italy's Fincantieri.

The carrier was originally scheduled for retirement by the Italian Navy on October 1, 2024./.

VNA
#Giuseppe Garibaldi #Indonesia's first aircraft carrier #Indonesian Navy Indonesia
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