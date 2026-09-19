Politics

Top leader’s upcoming overseas trip affirms proactive, constructive, responsible Vietnam on global issues

General Secretary and President To Lam’s attendance and important speech at UNGA 81 will reaffirm Vietnam's strong support for and commitment to the central role of the UN in multilateral cooperation and the promotion of respect for international law.

On the morning of September 22, 2025, at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of National Defence held a send-off ceremony for Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and Engineer Unit Rotation 4 as they departed to undertake United Nations peacekeeping missions at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Abyei Area under the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). (Photo: VNA)
On the morning of September 22, 2025, at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of National Defence held a send-off ceremony for Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and Engineer Unit Rotation 4 as they departed to undertake United Nations peacekeeping missions at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Abyei Area under the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s working trip to attend the High-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), hold bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang spoke to the press about the significance of the event.

According to Giang, taking place from September 20–25, the trip comes amid rapid, profound and epochal changes in the world situation. It demonstrates Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification, as well as its proactive and active international integration in a comprehensive and extensive manner, making effective use of favourable conditions and resources to open new space and room for national development.

General Secretary and President Lam’s attendance and important speech at UNGA 81 will reaffirm the country’s strong support for and commitment to the central role of the UN in multilateral cooperation and the promotion of respect for international law.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader will share with leaders of other countries lessons from Vietnam’s 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), while putting forward practical initiatives to address common global challenges, such as climate change, sustainable development and advance governance of the future’s core technologies. This will further affirm the country’s reputation, position and new potential on the international stage, the deputy minister said.

Meanwhile, the working trip and bilateral activities in the US would contribute to implementing the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, while continuing to promote their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

With Canada, building on sound bilateral relations and major achievements in various areas of cooperation, the state visit is expected to provide strong political momentum for the ties to develop in a more substantive, balanced and effective manner, commensurate with the potential, strengths and needs of both countries.

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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo: VNA)

The diplomat stressed that Vietnam has now emerged as a particularly trusted partner, making proactive, responsible and breakthrough contributions to the UN’ core pillars.

A notable example was the successful hosting of the signing ceremony for the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, known as the Hanoi Convention, laying an important legal foundation for global cooperation on cybersecurity.

“Our multilateral diplomacy has also continuously achieved important milestones, including assuming the presidency of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT); being re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term; and, for the first time, chairing the 35th Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.

Vietnam also helped promote the UN adoption of a resolution establishing International Day of Play on June 11, and initiated the 2027–2036 period as the “International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development”.

In addition, it has consistently received high recognition from the UN for achieving or surpassing targets for 13 of the 20 goals under its National Strategy on Gender Equality.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has truly become an ambassador for international peace and humanitarian causes. The image of Vietnamese blue-beret peacekeepers bravely and devotedly carrying out their duties in UN peacekeeping missions has become a vivid and noble symbol.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam receives United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres during his visit to Vietnam to attend the signing ceremony for the Hanoi Convention. (Photo: VNA)

Assessing the cooperation situation and expectations for breakthroughs in Vietnam-US and Vietnam-Canada relations during the trip, Giang said that the achievements made by Vietnam and the US over more than three decades have been comprehensive and substantive.

The two countries have built an increasingly solid foundation for cooperation based on respect for the UN Charter, international law, each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems. At the same time, the scale and scope of bilateral cooperation have continued to expand across numerous strategic areas.

Political trust has continued to be strengthened, with cooperation in addressing the consequences of war standing out as a bright spot. Economic, trade and investment ties have become drivers of the relationship, with an increasingly high degree of connectivity and complementarity.

The two sides are actively expanding cooperation into new strategic areas that will shape the future, including science and technology, innovation, the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence (AI), energy transition and the development of high-quality human resources.

Regarding Vietnam-Canada relations, after more than half a century of diplomatic ties and nearly a decade under the Comprehensive Partnership framework, the two countries have built an increasingly solid foundation for their relationship.

Both sides are working to make areas such as science and technology, innovation, AI, semiconductors, clean energy and human resource development new drivers of bilateral ties.

Vietnam and Canada also share many common views on international law, free trade, and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

On that basis, the deputy minister concluded that there are expectations that the trip would make an important contribution to strengthening and deepening Vietnam’s relations with the UN, the US and other partners; promoting more substantive and closely connected Vietnam-Canada relations; and affirming Vietnam as a proactive, constructive and responsible country in global affairs, making positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.

VNA
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