Top leader hands over appointment decisions to two Vietnamese ambassadors

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 18 chaired a ceremony in Hanoi to present appointment decisions to two Vietnamese ambassadors to foreign countries.

Also attending were Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, and member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Office of the President Le Khanh Hai.

Under the decisions, Pham Binh Dam, Director-General of the Secretariat of APEC 2027 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed Ambassador to Timor-Leste. Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Middle East and Africa, was appointed Ambassador to Angola, Congo, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, and Cabo Verde.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dam expressed his honour at the appointment, saying it reflected the trust placed by Party and State leaders in the diplomatic sector and the two ambassadors. He pledged to make every effort to fulfil the tasks entrusted to him and contribute to implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and other Party resolutions.

He noted that the sector's responsibilities are growing in the new development era, requiring it to contribute not only to peace and stability but also to opening new development opportunities, mobilising external resources, promoting the country's standing, and supporting national development goals.

Presenting the decisions and assigning tasks to the officials, General Secretary and President Lam said the appointments recognise their contributions to the country’s foreign affairs and international integration while entrusting them with important responsibilities.

He stressed that ambassadors represent Vietnam and its image abroad, with their work closely linked to national prestige and interests and reflecting the Party’s foreign policy.

Amid a rapidly changing and complex world, the top leader asked the diplomatic sector, particularly ambassadors, to remain steadfast in principles while being flexible in tactics, maintain independence and self-reliance, proactively safeguard national interests, and seek new advantages and opportunities for the country while contributing to common peace and development.

He urged the ambassadors to consolidate and deepen Vietnam’s relations with Timor-Leste, Angola and the countries to which they are concurrently accredited.

For Timor-Leste, he called for practical cooperation in the new period, new investment opportunities for Vietnamese businesses and continued support for the country’s ASEAN integration process.

For Angola and the other countries, he requested the early formulation of focused work plans to promote traditional cooperation, expand markets and explore new cooperation areas of mutual strength.

The leader affirmed that the Party and State will continue improving institutions and mechanisms and creating favourable conditions for foreign affairs. He expressed confidence that the ambassadors will fulfil their responsibilities, contributing to a peaceful environment, safeguarding national interests, mobilising external resources and enhancing Vietnam’s international position./.

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