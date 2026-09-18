Congratulations to newly-elected President of Estonia

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 18 sent a message of congratulations to Ulle Madise on her election as Presidetn of Estonia./.
Vietnam, Estonia look to build long-term cooperation foundation
Highlighting Vietnam’s dynamism, the Estonian minister said businesses joining his delegation are keen to explore mutually beneficial partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts. He added that the visit aims not only to seek business opportunities but also to build trust and people-to-people connections, laying a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between the two countries.