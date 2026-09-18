Politics

Congratulations to newly-elected President of Estonia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 18 sent a message of congratulations to Ulle Madise on her election as Presidetn of Estonia.

Ulle Madise, Presidetn of Estonia (Photo: oiguskantsler)
Ulle Madise, Presidetn of Estonia (Photo: oiguskantsler)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 18 sent a message of congratulations to Ulle Madise on her election as Presidetn of Estonia./.

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