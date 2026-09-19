Politics

Bac Ninh urged to build a modern city while preserving Kinh Bac cultural identity

Addressing the ceremony, General Secretary and President To Lam highlighted the event’s particularly important significance, saying that it marks a new chapter in the history of building and developing the land of Kinh Bac, which boasts a rich tradition of culture, revolutionary history, dynamism and creativity.

Bac Ninh urged to build a modern city while preserving Kinh Bac cultural identity

Bac Ninh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for building Bac Ninh into a modern city in cultural identity, striking a balance between industry, service, ecology and quality of life while preserving the distinctive cultural identity of Kinh Bac.

The top leader made the remarks at a ceremony held in Bac Ninh province on September 19 to announce the National Assembly's resolution on the establishment of Bac Ninh as a centrally-run city and confer the First-class Labour Order on the province.

At the ceremony, Party General Secretary and President Lam, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, presented the 16th-tenture National Assembly’s Resolution No. 39/2026/QH16 and the First-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and and people of Bac Ninh.

Addressing the ceremony, the General Secretary and President highlighted the event’s particularly important significance, saying that it marks a new chapter in the history of building and developing the land of Kinh Bac, which boasts a rich tradition of culture, revolutionary history, dynamism and creativity.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses at the ceremony in Bac Ninh province on September 19 to announce the National Assembly's resolution on the establishment of Bac Ninh as a centrally-run city and confer the First-class Labour Order on the province. (Photo: VNA)

With its new status, Bac Ninh now carries greater responsibilities towards its people and the country's development, he said, urging the city's Party organisation and authorities to establish a long-term vision and a distinct development model for Bac Ninh.

The city needs to clearly define its role over the next 20-30 years and chart a development path based on its strengths in industry, culture, human resources and regional connectivity. It should build a modern city rich in identity, balancing industry, services, ecology and quality of life. This vision must be translated into concrete plans, action programmes, timelines and clearly defined responsibilities, he said.

Bac Ninh's development should be reflected in its technological capabilities, the growing strength of domestic enterprises, and the increasing share of value generated and retained locally, thereby creating greater added value and making a larger contribution to the country, he stressed.

He undercored the organisation of development space and the building of a green, smart, modern and liveable city, saying that Bac Ninh should be planned as an integrated whole, with harmonious connections among industry, urban areas, services, agriculture, ecology and culture.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam views an exhibition showcasing Bac Ninh city’s achievements. (Photo: VNA)

Priority should be given to regional connectivity infrastructure and comprehensive preparations to connect with Gia Binh International Airport. The city should make commensurate investments in public transport, housing, schools, hospitals, parks and cultural facilities, while promoting data-driven urban governance and addressing pollution at industrial parks, craft villages and river basins. Urbanisation must create a civilised, convenient, safe and liveable environment for the people, he stressed.

He also called for the building of a governance apparatus and contingent of officials commensurate with Bac Ninh's new status. The apparatus must be unified, scientific, streamlined, people-oriented and responsive to the people. Officials must have strategic vision, modern governance capacity, and the courage and ability to turn ideas into action, with their performance measured by their qualities, results and the satisfaction of people and businesses.

On human development, high-quality human resources and the strength of Kinh Bac culture, he said Bac Ninh should align training with economic restructuring, businesses' needs and emerging technology sectors. Strong policies are needed to attract and make effective use of engineers, experts, scientists and capable managers, gradually building a workforce capable of absorbing, mastering and creating new technologies.

Quan ho folk singing, Dong Ho folk paintings, traditional craft villages, historical and cultural sites, the tradition of learning and community culture should be integrated into modern life, turning cultural heritage into a resource for the cultural industries, tourism and creative sectors, he added.

The top leader also stressed the need to improve people's livelihoods, welfare and social security, particularly by enhancing education, healthcare, housing and essential services for workers and people in disadvantaged areas.

He also called for better care for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, revolutionary veterans, wounded and sick soldiers, families of fallen soldiers and other people with meritorious service, while expanding social security, supporting vulnerable groups and ensuring balanced urban-rural development.

People's health, the environment and the future of generations to come must never be sacrificed for short-term growth, he emphasised.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Hong Thai, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Bac Ninh municipal Party Committee, affirmed that the city would seriously translate the directions of the General Secretary and President into concrete measures in the time ahead.

Thai said becoming a city is not the destination but merely the starting point of a new stage of development. The city aims to become a green, smart, modern, civilised and prosperous city imbued with Kinh Bac cultural identity, making an active contribution to the development of the region and the country.

Delegates to the ceremony watched a documentary highlighting the process of building and developing Bac Ninh into a city and outlining the city's development orientation and vision through 2075./.

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