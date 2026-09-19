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Can Tho gears up for second Vietnam International Rice Festival

The festival aims to raise public awareness of green, low-emission rice production, spur innovation, and boost the quality, value and global competitiveness of Vietnamese rice.

Vice Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People's Committee Tran Chi Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People's Committee Tran Chi Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will host the second Vietnam International Rice Festival from November 23- 26 under the theme "Vietnam Green Rice – Reaching the World", the municipal People's Committee said at a preparatory meeting on September 18.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment announced that the People's Committee approved an organising board to run the event.

The festival aims to raise public awareness of green, low-emission rice production, spur innovation, and boost the quality, value and global competitiveness of Vietnamese rice. Organisers also want it to project Can Tho and the Mekong Delta as a dynamic and integrated player in the global economy and key links in Vietnam's rice value chain.

Nguyen Thi Giang, Deputy Director of the department, said the city is preparing about 25,000 potted rice plants for display and decor. Plans are also underway to showcase Can Tho's achievements in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, alongside logistics, workshop venues and bilateral meetings.

The department also reported proposals from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and the Vietnam Rice Industry Association to hold an additional workshop on the afternoon of November 24, ahead of the main workshop scheduled for November 25./.

VNA
#Nông nghiệp #Department of Agriculture and Environment #low-emission rice production Can Tho
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