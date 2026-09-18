Dien Bien conference promotes digital, green transformation in border trade

​Dien Bien (VNA) – A conference on boosting trade activities in northern Vietnam in 2026 took place on September 18 in Dien Bien province.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the provincial People’s Committee, brought together representatives of management agencies, trade promotion organisations, associations and businesses from northern provinces and cities, as well as delegations from Laos and China.

In his opening remarks, Director of the MoIT’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu said international trade is undergoing rapid changes in production, circulation and consumption. Digital transformation, traceability, quality standards, sustainable development, emissions reduction and the circular economy are increasingly important requirements for goods to access international markets, he added.

He noted that northern Vietnam has geo-economic advantages as both a major production and consumption hub and a gateway connecting the country with China, Laos, Northeast Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Phu urged localities and businesses to strengthen regional and corporate connectivity, improve border-gate capacity and efficiency, accelerate digital transformation in border trade, enhance the quality and added value of exports, and develop green logistics.

Luo Heng, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Jiangcheng county, Pu’er city, China’s Yunnan province, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Luo Heng, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Jiangcheng county, Pu’er city, China’s Yunnan province, proposed developing smart border trade through online declarations, smart inspections, data sharing, and paperless customs clearance.

Dr. Soulixay Hongsakhon, Acting Director of the Industry and Commerce Department of Lao Luang Prabang province, proposed a “smart border gate” model linking online cargo declarations, certificates of origin and plant and animal quarantine documents. He also suggested establishing green product standards, cross-border traceability systems and green logistics connections, noting that such measures could shorten customs clearance times, reduce transport costs and minimise cargo losses.

Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien provincial People’s Committee Lo Van Cuong said trade between Vietnam and China exceeded 256.4 billion USD in 2025, while Vietnam-Laos trade surpassed 2.98 billion USD.

Dien Bien shares more than 455km of border with Laos and China and has the Tay Trang International Border Gate, Huoi Puoc National Border Gate, Si Pa Phin Auxiliary Border Gate, and A Pa Chai-Longfu (Yunnan) Border Gate.

Once external transport routes, particularly the Son La-Dien Bien-Tay Trang Border Gate expressway, are completed, they are expected to reduce cargo transport costs and time and attract investment in warehousing, logistics, processing and distribution.

Dien Bien is studying the addition of an inland clearance depot and a Vietnam-Laos cross-border trade zone linked to Tay Trang International Border Gate, while promoting the opening of the A Pa Chai-Longfu Border Gate.

Participants at the conference discussed policy, infrastructure and capacity bottlenecks and sought solutions to accelerate digital transformation, modernise logistics and support businesses in green transformation, thereby gradually expanding trade links, increasing the value of goods and improving competitiveness, contributing to modern and sustainable Vietnam-Laos-China border trade./.

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