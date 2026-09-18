Vietnam's An Giang picked for CAEXPO “Charming Cities” showcase

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam’s southern An Giang province is among 10 destinations chosen from 11 ASEAN member states and China selected to join the “Charming Cities” exhibition area at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), which showcases distinctive cultural features and premium local products, said the CAEXPO Secretariat.

This year's lineup also features China’s Changchun city, Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan, Cambodia's Kampong Speu province, Laos' Sekong province, Myanmar's Bago region, the Philippines' Cebu province, Singapore, northeastern Thailand and Timor-Leste's Baucau.

An Giang's presentation will highlight urban development, key industries and investment prospects. At the expo, the province plans to showcase signature agricultural and forestry products while promoting its industrial parks, investment incentives and tourism resources.

Le Trung Ho, Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee, called CAEXPO one of the major international trade fairs and said An Giang is honoured to have been selected by the Government to showcase products carrying the national brand.

The expo offers a platform to project the image of Vietnam and An Giang alike, while highlighting the province's key products, including rice, fruit and seafood, he said.

The "Charming Cities" exhibition area has featured nearly 190 cities since debuting at the second CAEXPO in 2005. It has become a showcase for China-ASEAN cultural ties and economic integration, reflecting the depth of their cooperation.

CAEXPO, one of China's top trade and investment fairs, has been held annually in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, since 2004. Over 22 editions, it has become one of the region's premier events for investment, economic cooperation and the ASEAN-China strategic partnership./.

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