Travel

Why Phu Quoc is winning over high end Russian travellers

For a long-haul holiday, the journey itself can be the greatest hurdle, especially for families travelling with young children or older relatives. Vietnam’s 45-day visa exemption for Russian citizens gives Phu Quoc an immediate advantage, accommodating an extended winter escape with ease.

Russian arrivals are emerging as a standout feature of Vietnam’s international tourism growth in the closing months of 2026. (Photo: Sun Group)
Russian arrivals are emerging as a standout feature of Vietnam’s international tourism growth in the closing months of 2026. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secluded retreats, international all-inclusive hospitality and a seamlessly connected world of experiences are positioning Phu Quoc to capture growing demand from affluent Russian travellers as the market heads towards an unprecedented new high.

As 2026 enters its final months, a sharp rise in Russian arrivals is reshaping Vietnam’s international tourism landscape. According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Russia has emerged as a particularly fast-growing source market, with more than one million visitors arriving in Vietnam in the first eight months of the year.

Russian news outlet NEWS.ru reports that arrivals from Russia could reach a record 1.5 million for the full year in 2026.

Commenting on this growth, Nikita Kondratyev, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, noted that even during the pre-pandemic peak of 2018–2019, Russian arrivals in Vietnam stood at around 700,000 to 800,000. In 2026, that figure could reach approximately 1.5 million, the highest level on record.

The forecast points to a significant opportunity for Vietnam, particularly destinations such as Phu Quoc. Data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism places the island among Russian travellers’ leading choices. Tourism businesses, meanwhile, highlight the market’s longer stays and willingness to spend on experiences as key sources of value.

Affluent Russian travellers typically take holidays lasting two to three weeks, with average spending exceeding 60 million VND per person per trip, excluding luxury shopping. With Dubai, the Maldives and the Mediterranean all within reach, their decision to spend time in Phu Quoc reflects more than the appeal of tropical sunshine. It speaks to a carefully developed offering, from improved connectivity to services shaped around the way these guests prefer to travel.

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Phu Quoc’s visa advantages and expanding air connections help travellers spend less time on formalities and in transit. (Photo: Sun Group)

For a long-haul holiday, the journey itself can be the greatest hurdle, especially for families travelling with young children or older relatives. Vietnam’s 45-day visa exemption for Russian citizens gives Phu Quoc an immediate advantage, accommodating an extended winter escape with ease.

Air connectivity is also gathering momentum. From October 15, 2026, Russia’s national carrier Aeroflot is set to resume scheduled direct flights from Moscow to Phu Quoc. Charter services organised by major tour operators are also set to bring tens of thousands of Russian visitors to the island each month through the following spring. Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the Sun Group airline with Phu Quoc at the heart of its network, is also pursuing connections to Russia. Direct flights reduce tiring transfers and allow guests to begin their holiday feeling more relaxed.

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Southern Phu Quoc offers a range of luxury resorts catering to affluent travellers’ varied preferences for comfort and privacy. Photo: JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa (Photo: Sun Group)

Once guests arrive, accommodation that meets exacting expectations of privacy and luxury becomes central to the appeal. Recognising Russian travellers’ preference for peaceful surroundings and time together with loved ones, the upscale resorts developed by Sun Group in southern Phu Quoc offer thoughtfully designed settings for both. On Khem Beach, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa draws discerning guests with Bill Bensley’s imaginative architecture and secluded private pool villas. Nearby, New World Phu Quoc Resort brings a welcoming sense of home to multigenerational families through its self-contained villas. Guests can enjoy the water park or private beach while making the most of unhurried family time.

One of the clearest expressions of this tailored approach is the arrival of premium all-inclusive hospitality in Phu Quoc. For decades, Russian travellers have embraced all-inclusive holidays in Turkey and the Gulf, where gourmet dining, drinks and entertainment are paid for in advance. The format removes the need to keep checking bills or exchanging currency throughout a stay of several weeks.

Rixos, the internationally recognised hospitality brand, is expected to bring this proposition to Hon Thom in November 2026. Already a familiar name associated with luxury among affluent Russian travellers, Rixos offers Phu Quoc the advantage of immediate brand recognition, helping guests book with confidence.

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The planned November opening of Rixos Phu Quoc will add a compelling new option for affluent travellers seeking a premium all-inclusive escape. (Photo: Sun Group)

Beyond a private retreat, an extended holiday needs a sense of discovery. Southern Phu Quoc’s extensive entertainment offering provides plenty of reasons to explore. A particular favourite with Russian visitors is the Hon Thom cable car, the world’s longest three-wire cable car, which carries guests over the sea towards Aquatopia Water Park and lively seaside activities for the whole family. As evening falls, Sunset Town comes alive with spectacular light and cutting-edge technology in international-calibre productions such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea.

The growing appeal of Phu Quoc among affluent Russian travellers reflects a wider transformation in the island’s tourism offering. By improving air access, raising accommodation standards and developing a connected range of services informed by its guests’ preferences, Phu Quoc is steadily establishing itself as a luxury destination to return to year after year./.

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