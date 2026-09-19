Society

Hung Yen steps up efforts to build violence-free families

Hung Yen province is taking a more organised approach to preventing and addressing domestic violence, from boosting public awareness to developing and reinforcing local support and intervention networks.

The Women’s Union of Hong Quang commune holds a discussion on preventing and combating domestic violence. (Photo: Hung Yen Newspaper)
The Women’s Union of Hong Quang commune holds a discussion on preventing and combating domestic violence. (Photo: Hung Yen Newspaper)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hung Yen province is taking a more organised approach to preventing and addressing domestic violence, from boosting public awareness to developing and reinforcing local support and intervention networks. These efforts are gradually helping to change attitudes and behaviours, contributing to happier, more prosperous, progressive and civilised families.

Raising awareness, preventing violence

In Hong Quang commune, the local Women's Union has identified domestic violence prevention as a key task, linking it with the movement to build happy families and promote gender equality.

Chairwoman of the communal Women's Union Le Thi Kim Khanh said the union disseminates the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control and the Law on Marriage and Family through meetings, thematic communication campaigns and local loudspeakers. Clubs such as “Happy families” and “Domestic violence prevention and control” are also maintained, alongside activities encouraging men to participate in preventing violence. The union also supports women in developing their livelihoods and improving living standards.

Similar activities are being carried out across the province, focusing on issues arising in family life. The Women's Union of Bac Dong Hung commune organised communication programmes for different groups on family members' rights and responsibilities, identifying violent behaviours and the roles of families and communities.

A recent event on domestic violence prevention, family ethics and the Family Code of Conduct attracted 300 village leaders and representatives of exemplary households.

Vice Chairwoman of the provincial Women's Union Dinh Thi Huong said the organisation annually directs grassroots branches to promote campaigns on domestic violence prevention and gender equality through forums and communication activities, with emphasis on men's participation. Over the past 10 years, 2.535 million women and parents of children under 16 have received information on family ethics, legal compliance, domestic and gender-based violence prevention, child care and protection, and social evils prevention.

Many relevant models have also been maintained and expanded, helping equip local people with the knowledge and skills needed to build prosperous, equal and progressive families.

Leaflefts are distributed to local residents as part of a communication campaign on the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control in Bac Dong Hung commune. (Photo: Hung Yen Newspaper)

Leaflefts are distributed to local residents as part of a communication campaign on the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control in Bac Dong Hung commune. (Photo: Hung Yen Newspaper)

Strengthening grassroots support networks

Domestic violence in Hung Yen has generally been brought under control, although cases, mainly involving psychological violence, still occur. Life pressures, limited legal awareness, alcohol use and economic difficulties remain potential sources of contradiction.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 97 domestic violence incidents were recorded in 95 households in 2025. Authorities imposed contact bans in three cases, provided behaviour change education in four cases, issued community criticism in 81 cases, imposed administrative penalties on five offenders, and handed four cases over for criminal punishment. Support was provided to all 97 victims, including legal aid, psychological counselling and response skills for 65 people.

The province has established 323 standard domestic violence prevention models, 729 sustainable family development clubs, 1,552 domestic violence prevention groups, 2,134 trusted community addresses and 1,688 hotlines.

On June 5, 2026, the provincial People's Committee issued Plan No. 214/KH-UBND for preventing and responding to gender-based violence in 2026-2030. By 2030, Hung Yen aims to ensure all identified victims can access at least one appropriate support service, standardise at least five community shelters, establish inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms, and introduce online reporting and information technology in support services.

It also targets 100% of educational institutions having procedures to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, all businesses adopting or integrating workplace harassment prevention measures, and 80% of relevant officials and social workers receiving relevant training.

From grassroots awareness campaigns to support and protection mechanisms, Hung Yen is building a more accessible network to prevent and respond to domestic violence. The effort ultimately begins within each family, with listening, respect, sharing and dialogue replacing violence in resolving contradictions, helping create safer families and a happier, more equal and civilised community./.

VNA
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