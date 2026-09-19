Vietnam State Audit Office contributes to 63rd ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy State Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung, attended the 63rd Governing Board Meeting of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on September 17.



The meeting reviewed activities since the previous meeting and discussed major orientations in governance, finance, capacity building, knowledge sharing and preparations for the 17th ASOSAI Assembly in 2027.



As a member of the ASOSAI Audit Committee, the SAV, together with the Supreme Audit Court of Iran, supervised the election of the ASOSAI Secretary General for the 2027-2030 term and the selection of the host for the 18th ASOSAI Assembly.



Reports presented at the meeting recognised the SAV’s contributions to ASOSAI’s professional activities. The SAV is one of six ASOSAI member audit institutions participating in the Global Cooperative Audit Programme on Climate Change Adaptation Actions. It also joined the seventh cooperative audit of the Working Group on Environmental Auditing, focusing on mineral resource auditing, and contributed an article on public procurement auditing to the October 2025 issue of the ASOSAI Journal.



The SAV has continued making voluntary contributions to ASOSAI’s common resources, supporting the organisation’s capacity-building and knowledge-sharing activities.



At the meeting, Dung affirmed that the SAV remains ready to make active contributions to ASOSAI initiatives and activities, fulfil its responsibilities as a member of the Audit Committee for the 2024-2027 term and work towards joining the ASOSAI Governing Board. She said these efforts will help strengthen the professional capacity and development of ASOSAI and its member supreme audit institutions.



At this meeting, the Governing Board considered the nomination of the ASOSAI Secretary General for 2027-2030, the host of the 18th ASOSAI Assembly in 2030, the admission of the Court of Auditors of Timor-Leste, the establishment of an ASOSAI Award for excellence in public auditing, and a working group on strategic auditing in the digital transformation era.



The meeting between representatives of the State Audit Office of Vietnam and the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation (Photo published by VNA)

On the sidelines of the meeting, the SAV delegation held a working session with a delegation from the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation, led by Deputy Chair Galina Izotova.



The two sides affirmed that the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia provide a favourable foundation for further developing cooperation between their supreme audit institutions. They agreed to promote practical bilateral cooperation in line with the development needs of both sides.



Izotova said the Russian audit institution is focusing on data-driven auditing, analytical tools and the application of artificial intelligence. It highly values the SAV’s active participation in initiatives and cooperative activities during Russia’s chairmanship of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).



For her part, Dung said the SAV will focus on developing its sectoral development strategy to 2035 with a vision to 2045, amending the State Audit Law, expanding information technology applications and strengthening performance audits of public resource management and use.



She proposed the Russian side share experience in Big Data, artificial intelligence and digital technologies in auditing. The SAV also affirmed its continued support for Russia within bilateral and multilateral collaboration frameworks, particularly initiatives led by the Russian audit institution.



The two sides also discussed preparations for a forthcoming visit to Russia by State Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia, with the Russian side expressing its readiness to share experience in areas of Vietnam’s interest./.