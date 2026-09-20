Building and developing a synchronous, modern pre-hospital emergency care system

Vietnam recorded nearly 138,100 newly registered businesses in the first eight months of 2026, with total registered capital reaching nearly 1.708 quadrillion VND (65.9 billion USD), up 7.7% in number of enterprises and 36.2% in registered capital year on year. The average registered capital per newly established business stood at 12.4 billion VND, a 26.4% increase from the same period last year.