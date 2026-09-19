Society

General Secretary and President To Lam sends mid-Autumn festival letter to children

In his September 19 letter, he extended his warmest wishes and affection to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his hope that each Mid-Autumn Festival would leave them with beautiful and lasting memories.

A joyful atmosphere: Students at specialised schools across Hanoi enjoy warm and festive Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. (Photo: VNA)
A joyful atmosphere: Students at specialised schools across Hanoi enjoy warm and festive Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a letter to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his best wishes to them on the occasion of the mid-Autumn festival which falls on September 25.

In his September 19 letter, he extended his warmest wishes and affection to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his hope that each Mid-Autumn Festival would leave them with beautiful and lasting memories.

In his letter, he extended his warmest wishes and affection to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his hope that each Mid-Autumn Festival would leave them with beautiful and cherished memories.

“Today, children across the country are growing up in better conditions. Whether they live in bustling cities or remote villages, in border areas or on islands, every child deserves a peaceful childhood, the opportunity to go to school, and to be protected and surrounded by love,” he wrote.

“I always pay special attention to children living in remote, border and island areas, ethnic minority areas and localities still facing many difficulties. No child should go without proper care, and no circumstance should rob them of the joys and innocent dreams of childhood.”

The Party General Secretary and President said the country places its trust in this generation of children, the future owners and builders of the nation.

He urged them to be well-behaved and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s five teachings, to respect and show gratitude and filial devotion to their grandparents, parents and teachers, to be united and caring towards their friends, to study diligently, stay healthy, nurture kindness and love for their homeland, and continually strive to improve themselves.

He expressed confidence that, with the care and sense of responsibility of their families, teachers and society as a whole, children will grow up, learn many useful and meaningful things, do good deeds, carry forward the work of previous generations and contribute to building their homeland and the country.

On the occasion, he extended his warmest wishes to all children, wishing them good health, good behaviour and diligence, and a joyful, meaningful and memorable Mid-Autumn Festival, filled with confidence in the bright future ahead./.

VNA
#VNHP #mid-Autumn festival letter #children
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

A display area for Mid-Autumn Festival cakes at a supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Mid-Autumn Festival cake market heats up at affordable end

Industry insiders say competition is no longer just about the cake itself. Product quality, packaging, brand reputation, delivery services and personalisation are increasingly shaping consumer choices in a market crowded with both domestic and foreign players.

See more

An overview of the meeting between representatives from the National Assembly’s Committee on Cultural and Social Affairs and the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium share experience in addressing pressing policy issues

At a meeting with representatives from the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice, the delegation discussed policies and practices related to protecting children in the digital environment. Belgian lawmakers affirmed their willingness to share their experiences, both sucesses and difficulties, during the law making and enforcement process.

Tay Ninh provincial police and Svay Rieng provincial police of Cambodia sign a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia border police strengthen security cooperation

According to Tay Ninh provincial police, under annual cooperation plans between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the police forces of the four provinces have maintained information exchanges and coordinated in preventing and combating crime and addressing issues arising along the border.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang congratulates Bac Ninh City Police (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh City Police debuts, urged to complete structure

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang praised the municipal public security force’s recent achievements, saying that the creation of the city police marks a new stage and raises the bar for maintaining security, public order and supporting local socio-economic development.

Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam iContent 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam iContent 2026 promotes responsible digital creativity

This year’s edition has been expanded into a series of activities with the theme "Live brilliantly," aiming to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the guiding spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, said the organisers.

Students at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains market of interest for Australian education providers

For Vietnamese students, Australia's new migration rules create greater pressure to prepare more thoroughly and develop clearer study plans, while also opening opportunities for those with relevant professional skills, clear career goals and the ability to adapt to Australia’s rapidly evolving migration policies.

The meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Women's Union and the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing on September 17 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Chinese women step up exchanges, cooperation

Regarding directions for future collaboration, the Vietnamese official proposed that the two organisations continue to innovate and diversify forms of cooperation, strengthen connections between local-level chapters – particularly in border provinces, and expand exchanges among young women, female intellectuals, and businesswomen.

An airspace zone for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft in Da Nang City. (Photo published by VNA)

Da Nang establishes four airspace zones for unmanned aircraft

The central city of Da Nang has established four airspace zones for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft. The zones have been defined using the WGS-84 coordinate system. All flights involving unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles, including test flights for the development of the low-altitude space economy, must be licensed by competent authorities.

Counterfeit books are no longer simply low-quality copies that can easily be identified by the naked eye (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Publishing copyright caught in crossfire of piracy, AI

Publishing copyright is entering an entirely new phase. As AI becomes increasingly capable of generating text, summarising books, mimicking writing styles and producing content at enormous speed, ensuring copyright protection is becoming more difficult.

On January 24, 2024, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Vietnam-Germany University in Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany promote digital workforce training

A notable feature of the programme is that, alongside information technology skills, participants were trained in managing the digital transformation process, developing digital learning environments, and engaging teaching and administrative staff in the process.

A resident of Tran Phan commune, Ca Mau province, is guided in carrying out administrative procedures. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau step ups 100-day digital transformation campaign

Ca Mau province is stepping up a 100-day campaign to remove bottlenecks in digital transformation and improve public services, with local authorities focusing on online administrative procedures, digital data and digital infrastructure.