General Secretary and President To Lam sends mid-Autumn festival letter to children

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a letter to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his best wishes to them on the occasion of the mid-Autumn festival which falls on September 25.



In his September 19 letter, he extended his warmest wishes and affection to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his hope that each Mid-Autumn Festival would leave them with beautiful and lasting memories.



In his letter, he extended his warmest wishes and affection to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his hope that each Mid-Autumn Festival would leave them with beautiful and cherished memories.



“Today, children across the country are growing up in better conditions. Whether they live in bustling cities or remote villages, in border areas or on islands, every child deserves a peaceful childhood, the opportunity to go to school, and to be protected and surrounded by love,” he wrote.



“I always pay special attention to children living in remote, border and island areas, ethnic minority areas and localities still facing many difficulties. No child should go without proper care, and no circumstance should rob them of the joys and innocent dreams of childhood.”



The Party General Secretary and President said the country places its trust in this generation of children, the future owners and builders of the nation.



He urged them to be well-behaved and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s five teachings, to respect and show gratitude and filial devotion to their grandparents, parents and teachers, to be united and caring towards their friends, to study diligently, stay healthy, nurture kindness and love for their homeland, and continually strive to improve themselves.



He expressed confidence that, with the care and sense of responsibility of their families, teachers and society as a whole, children will grow up, learn many useful and meaningful things, do good deeds, carry forward the work of previous generations and contribute to building their homeland and the country.



On the occasion, he extended his warmest wishes to all children, wishing them good health, good behaviour and diligence, and a joyful, meaningful and memorable Mid-Autumn Festival, filled with confidence in the bright future ahead./.

VNA