"Beauty ambassadors" promote image of Vietnam to the world

Hanoi (VNA) – The growing number of international beauty pageants hosted by Vietnam shows that beauty contests are evolving beyond entertainment; they are increasingly serving as platforms for cultural diplomacy, offering opportunities to showcase Vietnam’s identity, heritage, people and tourism to the international community.​

Miss World 2026, one of the world’s longest-running major beauty pageants, was hosted by Vietnam for the first time from August 8 to September 5.​

The grand final took place in Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province, on September 5, featuring 111 contestants from countries and territories and reaching audiences in more than 30 countries through live television broadcasts. Earlier, on September 2, the “Hello Vietnam – Hello World” show in Nha Trang introduced distinctive Vietnamese cultural traditions to international audiences.​

Miss World 2026 contestants are dressed in Vietnamese ao dai. (Photo: VNA)

Throughout their nearly month-long stay, contestants took part in community, cultural and tourism activities in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Khanh Hoa.​

Director Hoang Nhat Nam, representing Sen Vang – the organiser of Miss World 2026 in Vietnam, said well-produced artistic programmes could demonstrate Vietnam’s professional event-hosting capabilities and help attract more major international events, contributing to the development of the country’s cultural industries.​

While Miss World 2026 was underway, Miss Cosmo 2026 was also launched in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting more than 90 contestants from various countries. From December 25, 2026 to January 16, 2027, contestants will travel through several Vietnamese localities, combining competition with cultural and tourism experiences.​

The Top 5 of Miss Cosmo 2025 at the pageant's grand finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 20, 2025 (Photo published by VNA)

Hosting international beauty pageants offers opportunities to promote Vietnam, boost tourism and showcase its capacity to organise major international events. At the same time, organisers face challenges in welcoming large numbers of international visitors from diverse cultural backgrounds while ensuring efficient use of resources and coordination among agencies and localities.​

Tran Viet Bao Hoang, head of the Miss Cosmo 2026 organising committee, said international beauty pageants can help introduce culture, develop local tourism and stimulate economic activity by bringing visitors to experience destinations, cultural exchanges, performances and local services.​

He stressed that cooperation between organisers and local authorities is essential for ensuring that such events generate lasting cultural and economic value rather than remaining purely entertainment programmes.​

Meanwhile, Nam said the greatest value lies in the contestants themselves, who can become “beauty ambassadors” and authentic storytellers. Through their first-hand experiences and perspectives, they can naturally share Vietnam’s landscapes, culture and people with audiences around the world./.