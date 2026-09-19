16th European–Vietnam Documentary Film Festival opens in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) - The 16th European–Vietnam Documentary Film Festival opened in Hanoi on the evening of September 18, marking the start of a series of screenings in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong affirmed that in recent years, Vietnam has become a gathering place for many international film festivals, creating a diverse and highly connected cinematic space. Among them, the European–Vietnam Documentary Film Festival, through its 16 editions, has gradually established its place in Vietnam's film landscape, helping bring Vietnamese and European documentary works closer to the public while creating opportunities for exchanges and cooperation among filmmakers.



This year's festival brings together works from various European countries alongside Vietnamese films, with diverse themes and forms of expression. Each work offers its own story and perspective, creating a space for audiences to explore, reflect on, and engage in dialogue about issues in contemporary life. By introducing works, connecting talents, and encouraging creative ideas, the film festival motivates Vietnamese cinema to develop in a professional, creative, and internationally integrated direction.



Deputy General Director in charge of the Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio Trinh Quang Tung said that the European–Vietnam Documentary Film Festival is an annual film and cultural event. This year marks the 16th edition of the festival, organised by the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio time in coordination with the network of the European Union of National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in selecting and introducing European works.



The festival offers audiences an opportunity to explore and gain a deeper understanding of the cultures, people, ways of life, environmental issues and sustainable development challenges of participating countries, thereby fostering cultural cooperation and strengthening multifaceted ties between European countries and Vietnam, Tung said.



The 16th European–Vietnam Documentary Film Festival features nine EUNIC members, including the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation in Vietnam, the British Council, the Embassy of Austria, the Embassy of Spain, the Embassy of Italy, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of Finland, the Embassy of Norway, and the French Institute, together with host country Vietnam.



The festival takes place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from September 18 to 26. Each evening, audiences can watch one Vietnamese film and one European film. Over the 16 editions, this paired-screening format has continued to provide Vietnamese audiences with opportunities to become familiar with European documentary cinema, while giving Vietnamese works an additional platform to be introduced to international audiences./.

VNA