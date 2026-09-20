Top leader departs for UNGA 81 high-level debate, state visit to Canada

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hanoi on September 20 morning to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour.



The trip will take place from September 20 to 25.



Members of the official delegation include Politburo members and Party Central Committee Secretaries Le Minh Tri, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs; and Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy. Others are Politburo members Gen. Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs.



Also accompanying the top leader are Party Central Committee members Nguyen Hai Ninh, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; Ngo Van Tuan, Minister of Finance; Le Manh Hung, Minister of Industry and Trade; Vu Hai Quan, Minister of Science and Technology; Trinh Viet Hung, Minister of Agriculture and Environment; and Dao Hong Lan, Minister of Health.



The delegation also includes To An Xo, Assistant to the Party General Secretary and President and head of the Party General Secretary’s Office; Nguyen Quoc Dung, Ambassador of Vietnam to the US; Do Hung Viet, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN; and Pham Vinh Quang, Ambassador of Vietnam to Canada.



The trip is expected to make an important contribution to further strengthening and deepening Vietnam’s relations with the UN, the US and its partners; promoting more substantive and closely connected Vietnam–Canada ties; and affirming Vietnam’s proactive, active and responsible role in global issues, as well as its active contribution to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development./.

VNA