Culture - Sports

Vietnamese culture adds colour to Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival

Held on September 19–20 in Eure-et-Loir department in the Centre-Val de Loire region of France, the fourth edition of the Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival featured Vietnam as its honoured guest country, alongside Japan.

Visitors explore a space showcasing Vietnam’s traditional "to he" figurine-making art at the fourth Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore a space showcasing Vietnam’s traditional "to he" figurine-making art at the fourth Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A festival in France has offered visitors a vibrant glimpse into Vietnamese culture through traditional music, dance, martial arts, folk crafts and cuisine.

Held on September 19–20 in Eure-et-Loir department in the Centre-Val de Loire region of France, the fourth edition of the Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival featured Vietnam as its honoured guest country, alongside Japan.

Vietnamese cultural colours came alive through traditional music and dance performances, dragon dances, martial arts demonstrations, to he (folk figurine) workshops and traditional food stalls.

Maintenon Mayor Thomas Laforge said the festival was designed as a space where cultures meet, traditions are passed on and shared passions bring people together. Beyond a cultural event, it served as a bridge between generations, allowing visitors to embark on “a journey into the heart of Japan and Vietnam.”

Dinh Ngoc Duc, Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, highlighted similarities between Vietnam and Japan in family values, community ties and the preservation of traditions. Meanwhile, France’s cultural diversity and openness provide favourable conditions for cultural exchanges, helping strengthen the “bridge of friendship between peoples.”

The festival also featured more than 30 martial arts disciplines, traditional games, hands-on activities and wellness programmes, attracting an estimated 3,000–4,000 visitors.

vnanet_potal-phap-van-hoa-viet-nam-toa-sang-tai-le-hoi-maintenon-9036433.jpg
Visitors learn about Vietnamese traditional musical instruments showcased at the fourth Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Tran Thu Dung, President of the Aurore Association, said cooperation among Vietnamese associations, artists and cultural practitioners in France has helped expand the reach of Vietnamese culture. She described culture as an important bridge connecting peoples and arts communities.

Artist Ho Thuy Trang, head of the Tieng To Dong Art Troupe, said that through events like the Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival, the troupe’s performances of traditional music, folk songs, dance and cai luong help bring Vietnamese culture closer to local residents, and assist younger generations of Vietnamese living in France to better understand and appreciate their cultural roots.

French martial arts master Stephane Lesoil, head of the Ecole du Dragon (Tieu Long Duong), also brought his students to the festival. Founded in 2000, the school now has 300–400 students. Lesoil previously led 28 students to Vietnam for a three-week cultural and martial arts trip.

For local visitor Pierre Albert, the Vietnamese performances were beautiful, colourful and vibrant, giving him an opportunity to learn more about Vietnam’s regions, ethnic communities and rich cultural diversity.

Through music, folk arts, martial arts and cuisine, the Vietnamese presence gave the French public a closer look at the Southeast Asian country’s cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for cultural exchange and mutual understanding./.​

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnamese culture #Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival #Vietnam Cultural Centre in France France Japan Vietnam
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