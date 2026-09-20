ASIAD 2026: Karate brings second bronze to Vietnam

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam’s sports delegation claimed its second bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) on September 20 as karate athlete Bui Ngoc Nhi finished third in the women’s individual kata event.

In the bronze-medal bout at Toyohashi Gymnasium in Toyohashi city, Japan's Aichi prefecture, Nhi delivered a confident performance to beat Singapore’s Leong Wai Yee Shannon 4–1.

The result earned Vietnam its second bronze of the Games and the first medal for the country’s karate team at ASIAD 2026.

Nhi’s path to the podium was challenging. She opened her campaign with a 0–5 loss to Japan’s Ono Maho before entering the repechage bracket. She then defeated opponents from the Republic of Korea and Singapore to reach the bronze-medal bout.

Earlier in the day, Vietnam had secured its first medal of ASIAD 2026 in the mixed doubles teqball event. Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi defeated India’s pair 2–0, winning the two sets 12–9 and 12–6.

The bronze was a historic achievement for Vietnamese teqball, which is making its debut as an official medal sport at ASIAD.

A blend of football and table tennis played on a distinctive curved table, teqball requires players to control the ball with different parts of the body while combining technique, reflexes and ball control in a confined space./.