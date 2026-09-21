☀️ Morning digest on September 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hanoi on September 20 morning to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour.



The trip will take place from September 20 to 25. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a letter to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his best wishes to them on the occasion of the mid-Autumn festival which falls on September 25.



In his September 19 letter, he extended his warmest wishes and affection to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children living in Vietnam, expressing his hope that each Mid-Autumn Festival would leave them with beautiful and lasting memories. Read full story



- With its journey of transformation—from war to peace and from underdevelopment to prosperity—and its experience in combining economic growth with social progress and environmental protection, Vietnam can offer valuable lessons for efforts to foster trust and enhance the effectiveness of multilateralism, said Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the UN Development Programme (UNDP).



During an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Wignaraja, who has over 30 years of experience within the UN system and previously worked in Vietnam during the early 2000s, considers the country’s development story, spanning domestic transformations to its opening-up and deep integration into the world, an impressive narrative in its own right. Read full story



- Authorities in central Quang Ngai province are urgently coordinating measures to respond to an incident involving the Greek-flagged ore carrier Merchant Mariner, which took on water in its ballast tanks while approaching Dung Quat waters.



According to the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority and the Dung Quat Port Border Guard Station, the incident occurred about 15 nautical miles from the anchorage area at around 4pm on September 18, 2026, when the vessel was carrying more than 174,000 tonnes of iron ore from Malaysia to Dung Quat Port. Read full story



- Vietnam has clinched its first medal at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) as the duo Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi obtained a bronze in the teqball mixed doubles event on the Games' first official day of competition.



In the bronze-medal match on the morning of September 20, Tan and Nghi put on a confident display, overcoming their Indian opponents with a straight-sets victory of 2–0 (12–9, 12–6). Read full story



- A festival in France has offered visitors a vibrant glimpse into Vietnamese culture through traditional music, dance, martial arts, folk crafts and cuisine.



Held on September 19–20 in Eure-et-Loir department in the Centre-Val de Loire region of France, the fourth edition of the Maintenon/Pierres Japan Festival featured Vietnam as its honoured guest country, alongside Japan. .Read full story/.

VNA