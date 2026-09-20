Urgent rescue launched for Merchant Mariner off Quang Ngai

Quang Ngai (VNA) – Authorities in central Quang Ngai province are urgently coordinating measures to respond to an incident involving the Greek-flagged ore carrier Merchant Mariner, which took on water in its ballast tanks while approaching Dung Quat waters.

According to the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority and the Dung Quat Port Border Guard Station, the incident occurred about 15 nautical miles from the anchorage area at around 4pm on September 18, 2026, when the vessel was carrying more than 174,000 tonnes of iron ore from Malaysia to Dung Quat Port.

The captain discovered water entering ballast tanks No. 4, 5 and 6 on the port side, causing the vessel to list slightly. Initial assessments indicated that the vessel may have struck an underwater rock formation while underway.

The vessel has 24 crew members, including eight Greeks and 16 Filipinos, led by Greek captain Chondros Charilaos. It is also carrying about 3,375 tonnes of fuel oil and 227 tonnes of diesel oil, prompting authorities to step up measures to prevent any potential oil spill.

All 24 crew members remain safe and in stable condition. No water has been detected in the cargo holds, and no signs of environmental pollution have been reported.

However, the vessel has been settling deeper into the water. At 6:45pm on September 18, the water depth around the vessel's hull reached 18.87m at the bow, 19.28m amidships and 19.69m at the stern.

The Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority has asked the shipowner and captain to urgently develop and implement an emergency rescue plan, assess possible damage to the hull and take precautionary measures, including closing fuel-tank valves and keeping a tugboat on standby around the clock.

The Dung Quat Port Border Guard Station has completed entry procedures for the vessel and its crew and authorised rescue teams, insurers and surveyors to access the site. Border guards are maintaining round-the-clock readiness, stepping up patrols and closely monitoring the vessel while maintaining security and order in the anchorage area.

On September 20, relevant agencies continued to assess the situation and prepare plans to remove the cargo and address the incident, ensuring the safety of people and vessels in the Dung Quat Port waters./.