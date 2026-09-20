Society

Urgent rescue launched for Merchant Mariner off Quang Ngai

The captain discovered water entering ballast tanks No. 4, 5 and 6 on the port side, causing the vessel to list slightly. Initial assessments indicated that the vessel may have struck an underwater rock formation while underway.

Greek-flagged vessel Merchant Mariner in the waters off Dung Quat, Quang Ngai province. (Photo published by VNA)
Greek-flagged vessel Merchant Mariner in the waters off Dung Quat, Quang Ngai province. (Photo published by VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – Authorities in central Quang Ngai province are urgently coordinating measures to respond to an incident involving the Greek-flagged ore carrier Merchant Mariner, which took on water in its ballast tanks while approaching Dung Quat waters.

According to the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority and the Dung Quat Port Border Guard Station, the incident occurred about 15 nautical miles from the anchorage area at around 4pm on September 18, 2026, when the vessel was carrying more than 174,000 tonnes of iron ore from Malaysia to Dung Quat Port.

The captain discovered water entering ballast tanks No. 4, 5 and 6 on the port side, causing the vessel to list slightly. Initial assessments indicated that the vessel may have struck an underwater rock formation while underway.

The vessel has 24 crew members, including eight Greeks and 16 Filipinos, led by Greek captain Chondros Charilaos. It is also carrying about 3,375 tonnes of fuel oil and 227 tonnes of diesel oil, prompting authorities to step up measures to prevent any potential oil spill.

All 24 crew members remain safe and in stable condition. No water has been detected in the cargo holds, and no signs of environmental pollution have been reported.

However, the vessel has been settling deeper into the water. At 6:45pm on September 18, the water depth around the vessel's hull reached 18.87m at the bow, 19.28m amidships and 19.69m at the stern.

The Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority has asked the shipowner and captain to urgently develop and implement an emergency rescue plan, assess possible damage to the hull and take precautionary measures, including closing fuel-tank valves and keeping a tugboat on standby around the clock.

The Dung Quat Port Border Guard Station has completed entry procedures for the vessel and its crew and authorised rescue teams, insurers and surveyors to access the site. Border guards are maintaining round-the-clock readiness, stepping up patrols and closely monitoring the vessel while maintaining security and order in the anchorage area.

On September 20, relevant agencies continued to assess the situation and prepare plans to remove the cargo and address the incident, ensuring the safety of people and vessels in the Dung Quat Port waters./.

VNA
#An toàn giao thông #ATGT #Quang Ngai #Dung Quat Port #Merchant Mariner #Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority Quang Ngai
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS is successfully handled at Hai Phong Port on April 22, 2026. (Photo baochinhphu.vn)

Hai Phong port receives ultra-large container vessel

Measuring 400 metres in length with a deadweight tonnage of 197,087 DWT, the vessel, which links key hubs including Shanghai, Ningbo, Singapore, Rotterdam and Hamburg, is among the world’s largest container ships and the heaviest ever handled by Hai Phong’s port system.

See more

An overview of the meeting between representatives from the National Assembly’s Committee on Cultural and Social Affairs and the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium share experience in addressing pressing policy issues

At a meeting with representatives from the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice, the delegation discussed policies and practices related to protecting children in the digital environment. Belgian lawmakers affirmed their willingness to share their experiences, both sucesses and difficulties, during the law making and enforcement process.

Tay Ninh provincial police and Svay Rieng provincial police of Cambodia sign a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia border police strengthen security cooperation

According to Tay Ninh provincial police, under annual cooperation plans between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the police forces of the four provinces have maintained information exchanges and coordinated in preventing and combating crime and addressing issues arising along the border.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang congratulates Bac Ninh City Police (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh City Police debuts, urged to complete structure

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang praised the municipal public security force’s recent achievements, saying that the creation of the city police marks a new stage and raises the bar for maintaining security, public order and supporting local socio-economic development.

Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam iContent 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam iContent 2026 promotes responsible digital creativity

This year’s edition has been expanded into a series of activities with the theme "Live brilliantly," aiming to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the guiding spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, said the organisers.

Students at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains market of interest for Australian education providers

For Vietnamese students, Australia's new migration rules create greater pressure to prepare more thoroughly and develop clearer study plans, while also opening opportunities for those with relevant professional skills, clear career goals and the ability to adapt to Australia’s rapidly evolving migration policies.

The meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Women's Union and the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing on September 17 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Chinese women step up exchanges, cooperation

Regarding directions for future collaboration, the Vietnamese official proposed that the two organisations continue to innovate and diversify forms of cooperation, strengthen connections between local-level chapters – particularly in border provinces, and expand exchanges among young women, female intellectuals, and businesswomen.

An airspace zone for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft in Da Nang City. (Photo published by VNA)

Da Nang establishes four airspace zones for unmanned aircraft

The central city of Da Nang has established four airspace zones for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft. The zones have been defined using the WGS-84 coordinate system. All flights involving unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles, including test flights for the development of the low-altitude space economy, must be licensed by competent authorities.

Counterfeit books are no longer simply low-quality copies that can easily be identified by the naked eye (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Publishing copyright caught in crossfire of piracy, AI

Publishing copyright is entering an entirely new phase. As AI becomes increasingly capable of generating text, summarising books, mimicking writing styles and producing content at enormous speed, ensuring copyright protection is becoming more difficult.

On January 24, 2024, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Vietnam-Germany University in Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany promote digital workforce training

A notable feature of the programme is that, alongside information technology skills, participants were trained in managing the digital transformation process, developing digital learning environments, and engaging teaching and administrative staff in the process.