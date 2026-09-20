Society

Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation in education, human resources development

The Khammuon provincial Boarding School for Ethnic Minority Students, funded by a non-refundable grant from Vietnam, reflects the attention paid by the two countries' Parties and States to education, training and human resources development in remote and ethnic minority areas of Laos.

Participants sign a handover and acceptance record for the construction site and break ground for a project to build the Khammuon provincial Boarding School for Ethnic Minority Students. (Photo: VNA)
Participants sign a handover and acceptance record for the construction site and break ground for a project to build the Khammuon provincial Boarding School for Ethnic Minority Students. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Phonesaat village of Mahaxay district, Khammouane province in central Laos, on September 18 to break ground for a project to build the Khammouane provincial Boarding School for Ethnic Minority Students, funded by a non-refundable grant from the Vietnamese Government to the Lao Government.

The project is of significance, reflecting the attention paid by the two countries' Parties and States to education, training and human resources development in remote and ethnic minority areas of Laos.

The school will be built on a 37,268 sq.m site in Phonesaat village at a total investment of 183.2 billion VND (7.04 million USD), including 179.75 billion VND in non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government and 3.45 billion VND in counterpart funding from the Lao Government.

It will have 28 fully equipped classrooms and be capable of accommodating between 1,700 and 2,000 students. When operational, it will provide education for children from ethnic groups in five eastern districts of Khammuon province, namely Mahaxay, Yomalath, Nakai, Boualapha and Xaybouathong.

Under the contract, PSC Trading Investment Co., Ltd. is responsible for construction and installation work. It aims to complete and put the entire project into operation before August 30, 2028, in time for the 2028–2029 academic year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Huong Giang, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam's Quang Tri province, said all preparations regarding investment, design, cost estimates and contractor selection have been completed.

For its part, Khammouane province has completed clearance of unexploded ordnance left over from the war, site clearance and the issuance of a construction permit in accordance with regulations.

Manyen Khinsamone, Vice Chairman of the Khammouane provincial Administration Committee, expressed his thanks to the Party, Government and people of Vietnam, as well as the leaders and people of Quang Tri province.

He stressed that the project is important to addressing the shortage of educational facilities in remote districts, creating more learning opportunities, improving educational attainment and enhancing the quality of human resources for ethnic minority communities in eastern Khammouane province.

The official affirmed that the project is a symbol of the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Laos, while also helping strengthen cooperation between Quang Tri and Khammouane provinces.

He called on the project management agencies of both sides to maintain close coordination and regularly inspect progress. He also asked the contractor to strictly comply with the contract and ensure the project’s schedule, quality and occupational safety.

The event marked a new step in educational and training cooperation between Quang Tri and Khammouane provinces, contributing to the friendship and cooperation between the two localities./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Laos #Vietnam-Laos relations #education cooperation #Khammouane province Quang Tri Laos Vietnam
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