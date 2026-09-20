Politics

Vietnam, France look towards shared future

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai noted that the two countries share a long and eventful history, along with deep exchanges in people-to-people ties, culture, intellectual life and science. Bilateral relations today have moved beyond the framework of their shared history and are firmly looking towards the future.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai addresses the ceremony in Paris on September 18. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai addresses the ceremony in Paris on September 18. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A ceremony marking the 81st National Day anniversary of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026) was held in Paris on September 18, with the participation of French parliamentarians and political figures, diplomats, international and French friends, as well as a large number of Vietnamese people in the European country.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai reviewed Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national construction, development and international integration, while highlighting new strides in Vietnam–France relations.

He noted that the two countries share a long and eventful history, along with deep exchanges in people-to-people ties, culture, intellectual life and science. Bilateral relations today have moved beyond the framework of their shared history and are firmly looking towards the future.

The ambassador said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France on September 10–11, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Vietnam in May 2025, provided fresh momentum for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

At the Élysée Palace, the two countries’ leaders reaffirmed their determination to accelerate the implementation of the partnership framework and strengthen cooperation in strategic areas. They also shared many views on upholding multilateralism, respecting international law, promoting international cooperation and seeking peaceful solutions to major challenges.

General Secretary and President Lam’s participation in the International Space Summit in Paris also opened up new prospects for cooperation in science, innovation, advanced technology and the space economy, Hai noted.

The diplomat emphasised that Vietnam–France relations are looking towards future-oriented fields such as science – technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space, energy transition, infrastructure, strategic minerals, healthcare, education and culture, while expanding cooperation among businesses, universities, research communities, localities, artists and younger generations of the two countries.

Hai stressed that the current goal is to build increasingly balanced and substantive Vietnam–France relations that deliver concrete results, turning the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into a driving force for new initiatives in future technologies, green transition, healthcare, education, culture and creative industries.

The two countries should also strengthen links among businesses, universities, research centres and localities, thereby contributing to shared prosperity as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Europe and the world, he added.

For his part, Jean-Michel Jacques, Chairman of the French National Assembly’s Defence and Armed Forces Committee, said the third meeting between the two countries’ leaders in less than two years demonstrates the dynamism of bilateral ties and their determination to push ahead with implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The adoption of an action plan for 2026–2028 also marks a new stage of development, aimed at translating the partnership framework and the two sides’ shared objectives into concrete action, he noted.

Reviewing recent exchanges between the legislative and defence bodies of the two countries, Jacques said Vietnam and France now share many interests and priorities, from respect for international law and the freedom of navigation and regional stability to peacekeeping and the protection of multilateralism.

On that basis, the two countries should continue reinforcing defence ties, with a focus on industrial and technological cooperation suited to the needs and interests of each side, while stepping up collaboration in areas such as healthcare and military medicine, maritime security, cybersecurity, the search for missing military personnel and war legacy remediation.

Jacques also stressed that Vietnam–France links should extend beyond cooperation between Paris and Hanoi to become increasingly connected with localities and people in both countries.

According to him, new prospects are emerging in the fields of infrastructure, science – technology, energy, agriculture and education while the two sides continue to cooperate in marine space protection, combating illegal fishing and developing sustainable fisheries.

Citing the example of the Lorient region hosting the fourth Vietnam Festival in June, he said friendship between the two countries should be nurtured not only at the governmental, diplomatic and parliamentary levels but also in the daily life of local communities.

He said he will continue promoting bilateral relations at the French National Assembly, including plans to organise a seminar later this year on contemporary maritime issues of common interest to Vietnam and France.

The ceremony was followed by a musical programme entitled “Harmony – Symphony of Friendship”, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France and artists from the Vietnam National Arts Theatre./.

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