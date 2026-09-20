E-commerce gives young people a boost in entrepreneurship

Hanoi (VNA) – E-commerce is opening up new avenues for young people to start businesses as barriers related to capital, premises and market access have been significantly reduced. With just a smartphone, an online shop or a livestream session, young entrepreneurs can bring their products to a large number of consumers.

However, to turn these opportunities into sustainable livelihoods, experts say young people need to move beyond a small-scale selling mindset and develop professional, well-structured business models.

Nguyen Huu Tuan, Director of the Centre for E-commerce and Digital Technology Development (eComDX) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam E-commerce Agency, said e-commerce skills are no longer an “added skill” but have become essential capabilities for young people.

E-commerce now encompasses multi-platform selling, social commerce, livestreaming, affiliate marketing, data analysis and logistics. Mastering these skills not only helps young people find jobs but also gives them more opportunities to start businesses with relatively low initial costs, he said.

However, many young people lack knowledge of business management, law, taxation, intellectual property and business operations. This is a gap that needs to be addressed if digital entrepreneurship is to develop further.

The 2025 E-commerce Law, which took effect on July 1, 2026, has established a new legal foundation for the market. Together with the Government's Decree 248/2026/ND-CP, it places greater responsibilities on both sellers and platforms, covering the verification of business entities, goods control, consumer protection, and coordination in handling violations.

For young entrepreneurs, the new requirements also present opportunities. As sellers are verified, product origins become more transparent, and intellectual property and consumer rights receive greater protection, those operating seriously will have better conditions to compete.

According to Tuan, young people need to shift from a small-scale business mindset to professional operations, including understanding the law, fulfilling tax obligations, protecting personal data, ensuring transparent product origins, and respecting intellectual property rights.

Alongside the legal framework, AI is creating additional advantages for young people. The technology can support market research, content creation, marketing, customer care, and data analysis at lower costs than before.

Nguyen Lam Thanh, a TikTok representative in Vietnam, shares the platform's direction regarding its support for youth startup initiatives (Photo: VNA)

The “MegaLive Thanh Nien” (Youth MegaLive) programme has shown that e-commerce can create tangible business opportunities. Jointly organised by TikTok Shop, SYS Vietnam, eComDX and MCN DAKE, it provides a practical environment for sellers, businesses and content creators. One livestream by Nesty generated nearly 7 billion VND (269,000 USD) in sales, while the “Sac he cho be” (Colours of toy figurines for children) session brought in nearly 22 billion VND after 14 hours.

Bui Huy Hoang, Deputy Director of eComDX, said cooperation among digital platforms, content creators, businesses and organisations supporting young people is opening up opportunities for the younger generation to gain more professional access to e-commerce. The value of such programmes lies not only in sales but also in enabling young people to gain first-hand experience in running online shops, livestreaming, creating content and developing brands.

Meanwhile, the involvement of platforms such as TikTok and creator communities shows that e-commerce is increasingly shifting towards a model that combines content, entertainment and shopping.

Nguyen Lam Thanh, a TikTok representative in Vietnam who recently took part in the MegaLive, affirmed the increasingly clear role of platforms and content creators in expanding the digital business space available to young people.

However, sales from a single livestream cannot be the sole measure of entrepreneurship. More important is whether, after reaching customers, young people can develop quality products, build their own brands, and establish business models capable of surviving over the long term.

Therefore, support for e-commerce entrepreneurship needs to take a longer-term approach. Young people need practice-oriented training covering market research, online shop development, AI application, data management, as well as law, taxation, intellectual property and consumer protection. This should be accompanied by connections with e-commerce platforms, logistics providers, businesses and the market so that skills can be turned into real livelihoods, Thanh said.

In particular, it is necessary to connect tech-savvy young people with businesses, cooperatives and local products. This will enable e-commerce not only to create online sellers but also to expand market access for products under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme and regional specialities, create jobs and increase product value.

Experts say e-commerce has given young people a major advantage, allowing them to start small while reaching large markets. However, for this advantage to become a lasting springboard, they need to be equipped simultaneously with technology, business skills and legal knowledge.

E-commerce is not merely a sales channel but can become infrastructure supporting youth entrepreneurship, creating livelihoods and enabling greater participation in the digital economy. Ultimately, the goal is not simply to create more online sellers, but to foster a generation of young entrepreneurs who can master technology, understand the law, value quality and build lasting value./.