Vietnamese products see ample growth potential in Indian market

New Delhi (VNA) – Harbinder Singh, Programme Director at India Exposition Mart Limited, has praised the quality of Vietnamese goods and the supply capacity of Vietnamese businesses, noting that many Vietnamese product categories still have significant growth potential in the Indian market.

Singh, who attended Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month, said he was particularly impressed by high-quality processed and packaged food products, some of which are not yet widely available in India.

Vietnamese food and beverages, especially coffee, have considerable potential if businesses adopt suitable approaches to the Indian market.

Singh noted that Vietnamese coffee has yet to achieve a market presence in India commensurate with its consumption potential and could serve different market segments.

In addition to coffee, he said Vietnamese packaged food, beverages and fruit are competitive, with reasonable prices providing an advantage. Building sufficiently large-scale import chains between businesses of the two countries could help expand sales and lay the foundation for long-term commercial cooperation, he added.

Following direct meetings at the exhibition, Singh said he had identified several Vietnamese companies producing lifestyle products that matched his business interests. The two sides exchanged company information and product catalogues and continued discussions on potential long-term cooperation.

He also spoke highly of business-matching activities at the event, which brought together more than 600 companies across over 12,000sq.m of exhibition space. More than 3,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings were held, giving buyers access to a wide range of products and suppliers while providing sufficient time and space for direct discussions, he said.

Singh appreciated the support of the Vietnam Trade Office in India, particularly Trade Counsellor Bui Trung Thuong, in providing market information, connecting businesses and supporting the meetings.

Beyond sourcing products, Singh said his company also wants to strengthen links with Vietnamese handicraft producers, particularly those making lifestyle goods, bamboo and rattan products and decorative items, with a view to bringing Vietnamese products to markets in India, the US and other international markets./.

​