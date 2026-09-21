Business

Festival links farm produce, OCOP products, traditional crafts with tourism development

Held for the first time in Tuyen Quang, the festival runs from September 18 to 24 along Chien Thang Song Lo street in Minh Xuan ward, featuring 120 booths operated by businesses and cooperatives from 17 provinces and cities nationwide. It also includes six shared booths showcasing Tuyen Quang’s traditional crafts and 30 food stalls linked with the beer festival.

A booth introducing OCOP products at the festival (Photo: VNA)
A booth introducing OCOP products at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – The Department of Industry and Trade of northern Tuyen Quang province has kicked off a festival featuring farm produce, OCOP products and traditional crafts linked with tourism, creating a space to connect production, trade and promotion of local specialities with tourism development.

Held for the first time in Tuyen Quang, the festival runs from September 18 to 24 along Chien Thang Song Lo street in Minh Xuan ward, featuring 120 booths operated by businesses and cooperatives from 17 provinces and cities nationwide. It also includes six shared booths showcasing Tuyen Quang’s traditional crafts and 30 food stalls linked with the beer festival.

A highlight of the programme was the presentation of the national five-star OCOP certification to Shan Tuyet Hong Thai Tea (one bud, one leaf), produced by Son Tra Cooperative in Hong Thai commune.

The five-star OCOP certification affirms the quality, value and brand of Tuyen Quang’s signature tea while opening up further opportunities to promote the product, forge business connections and expand its consumer market.

At the festival, businesses and cooperatives are showcasing a wide range of farm produce, OCOP products and traditional craft products from various localities. Exhibitions, trade activities and business networking are helping participating units seek partners, expand markets and bring their products closer to consumers.

Alongside trade promotion activities, the festival highlights the distinctive culture, traditional crafts, cuisine and signature products of participating localities, strengthening links among production, trade and tourism.

Hoang Anh Cuong, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said the first-ever festival in Tuyen Quang would provide additional space for promoting and selling farm produce and OCOP products while strengthening connections among businesses, cooperatives, partners, consumers and tourists.

The event also contributes to diversifying products and destinations for local residents and visitors during the 2026 Tuyen Quang Festival.

Through the festival, Tuyen Quang aims to increase the value of its farm produce, OCOP products and traditional crafts, expand consumer markets and promote trade activities linked with tourism, thereby helping showcase the province’s image, products and cultural identity./.

VNA
#Xây dựng nông thôn mới #Tuyen Quang #OCOP products #traditional crafts #Tuyen Quang tourism Tuyen Quang
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