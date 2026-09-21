Business

Reference exchange rate unchaged at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,919 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,355 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,637 VND/USD on September 21. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,637 VND/USD on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,637 VND/USD on September 21, unchanged from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,919 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,355 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw no change from the September 18 trading session.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,820 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,200 VND/USD./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #trading band #commercial banks
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