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Da Nang seeks stronger technology, innovation ties with RoK

As a favourite destination for Korean tourists, the city can also use tourism as a bridge to deepen cultural and business links between the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho.

Participants pose for a group photo at the seminar in Seoul on September 19. (Photo: VNA)
Participants pose for a group photo at the seminar in Seoul on September 19. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Da Nang is stepping up cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, green energy and smart city building as the central Vietnamese city seeks to turn technology and innovation into a new driver of growth.

The message came at a seminar themed “Da Nang–Korea Future Cooperation 2026: Discovering Da Nang, connecting new opportunities” in Seoul on September 19. The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho, Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung, Consul General of the RoK in Da Nang Han Jung Il, and representatives of Korean organisations and technological businesses.

In his remarks, Ho said Da Nang–RoK ties should shift from breadth to depth, with science and technology at the core.

Da Nang’s expansion in urban space and area since 2025 has created new opportunities but also raised management challenges, he said, stressing the value of Korean expertise and experience.

As a favourite destination for Korean tourists, the city can also use tourism as a bridge to deepen cultural and business links between the two countries, the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, Hung affirmed that Da Nang considers the RoK a top strategic partner and is mobilising resources for breakthroughs in high-tech sectors, adding it is prioritising cooperation in AI, semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and smart city building, alongside education, high-quality human resources training, investment and trade.

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung answers questions from Korean partners at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung answers questions from Korean partners at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang is committed to improving its investment environment, proactively connecting with and supporting businesses throughout project implementation, promoting digital transformation in state management activities, and offering preferential policies in efforts to provide the best possible conditions to attract technology-intensive and high-value projects, he said.

The city also highlighted its outstanding infrastructure strengths, including logistics facilities, semiconductor development space at the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and clean land for the International Financial Centre project.

According to the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, 5G coverage has reached 98% of the city, creating a strong foundation for smart-city applications and the wider innovation ecosystem.

From the Korean side, Son Ha Eun, Chairwoman of the Korea AI & Blockchain Science and Technology Association, outlined a vision for helping Da Nang evolve from a tourism hub into a regional AI and digital transformation centre.

Three cooperation priorities were proposed: high-tech transfer in smart administration and biotechnology; a digital platform based on experience with the BumTalk super app to support small traders; and stronger links between universities and research institutes to develop specialised talent.

Korean education representatives also highlighted opportunities for student exchanges, describing the timing of the cooperation as a “great gift” for both sides.

During the discussion, Da Nang leaders addressed questions from Korean AI and semiconductor startups and pledged tax incentives, support for site rental costs and direct assistance with administrative procedures.

The seminar concluded with the signing of two memoranda of understanding on semiconductor development and AI ecosystem development in Da Nang, marking a step toward turning bilateral cooperation commitments into concrete projects and programmes./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Da Nang #technology #innovation #Republic of Korea #artificial intelligence Da Nang Korea (RoK)
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