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Forbes once again honours Vietjet among Top 50 listed companies 2026 in Vietnam

Forbes Vietnam has officially honoured Vietjet in its Top 50 Listed Companies in Vietnam for 2026, recognising enterprises that excel in business performance, capital efficiency, management capabilities, and long-term growth prospects.

Forbes Vietnam has officially honoured Vietjet in its Top 50 Listed Companies in Vietnam for 2026. (Photo: Vietjet)
Forbes Vietnam has officially honoured Vietjet in its Top 50 Listed Companies in Vietnam for 2026. (Photo: Vietjet)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Forbes Vietnam has officially honoured Vietjet in its Top 50 Listed Companies in Vietnam for 2026, recognising enterprises that excel in business performance, capital efficiency, management capabilities, and long-term growth prospects.

The 2026 list was compiled by Forbes Vietnam through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process. Listed companies on HOSE and HNX were first required to meet specific thresholds regarding profit, revenue, and market capitalization; they were subsequently assessed based on criteria such as revenue and profit growth, ROE, ROIC, industry standing, management quality, sources of profit, and growth outlook.

Alongside market leaders such as FPT, Vinamilk, Petrolimex, and HDBank, Vietjet retained its place on this year's list as it continues to maintain its growth momentum and expand its operational scale. In the first six months of 2026, Vietjet’s consolidated revenue reached 51,536 billion VND - a 44% year-on-year increase - achieving 59.4% of its annual target. Consolidated profit after tax stood at 1.372 trillion VND, meeting 64.5% of the annual plan.

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Vice Chairwoman, Vice President and CFO of Vietjet Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong at the event honouring Top 50 Listed Companies in Vietnam for 2026. (Photo: Vietjet)

Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, Vice Chairwoman, Vice President and CFO of Vietjet, shared: “We deeply appreciate this recognition from Forbes Vietnam, as well as the trust placed in Vietjet by our shareholders, investors, and customers. In the volatile aviation industry, growth must go hand-in-hand with capital efficiency, financial discipline, and strong management capabilities.

For Vietjet, every investment decision aims to enhance competitiveness, create sustainable value for shareholders, and offer more flying opportunities to the public. This also serves as the foundation for our evolution into an international aviation group, helping to deepen Vietnam’s connectivity with the world.”

Alongside positive business results, Vietjet continues to expand its international flight network, invest in a new-generation fleet, and progressively refine its aviation ecosystem. These initiatives are designed to improve operational efficiency, optimise costs, and lay the groundwork for long-term growth.

Being honoured once again by Forbes Vietnam acknowledges Vietjet’s efforts in business development and capital efficiency. With the goal of becoming an international aviation group, Vietjet continues to expand connections between Vietnam and global economic and tourism hubs, thereby fostering trade, investment, and economic development./.

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