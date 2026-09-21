Hanoi to host International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for first time

Hanoi (VNA) – The 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from September 25 to October 5, bringing together participants from 66 countries and territories.



A total of 67 teams, including 65 international and two Vietnamese teams, with 320 contestants will compete at the event, the organising committee announced at a press conference on September 21.



This marks the first time the capital has hosted the Olympiad. The municipal Department of Education and Training is the lead agency, with Phenikaa University being the main venue for professional activities and the administration of the competition.



Nguyen Van Hien, Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training and standing deputy head of the organising committee, said the city has prepared facilities, security, safety, and logistical arrangements to ensure a serious and professional competition while creating a friendly atmosphere for international delegations.



This event is an international educational and scientific competition for high school students, aimed at discovering and fostering young talent in astronomy and astrophysics while encouraging academic exchange and global collaboration.



Hien said that during a survey from June 29 to July 4, a delegation from the IOAA international board inspected the facilities prepared for the Olympiad and spoke highly of the conditions, particularly the modern planetarium.



At IOAA 2026, Vietnam will participate with 10 students selected in accordance with regulations of the Ministry of Education and Training.



In addition to the exams, participants will also have a chance to engage in cultural exchanges and visits to several of Hanoi's heritage sites and attractions, including the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam complex and Bat Trang ceramic village.



The IOAA was first held in Thailand in 2007. Since Vietnam first took part in the IOAA in India in 2016, its team, with Hanoi students forming its core, has continuously achieved strong results./.

VNA