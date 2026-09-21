Society

Hanoi to host International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for first time

A total of 67 teams, including 65 international and two Vietnamese teams, with 320 contestants will compete at the event.

Nguyen Van Hien, Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, speaks at the September 21 press conference on the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Van Hien, Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, speaks at the September 21 press conference on the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from September 25 to October 5, bringing together participants from 66 countries and territories.

A total of 67 teams, including 65 international and two Vietnamese teams, with 320 contestants will compete at the event, the organising committee announced at a press conference on September 21.

This marks the first time the capital has hosted the Olympiad. The municipal Department of Education and Training is the lead agency, with Phenikaa University being the main venue for professional activities and the administration of the competition.

Nguyen Van Hien, Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training and standing deputy head of the organising committee, said the city has prepared facilities, security, safety, and logistical arrangements to ensure a serious and professional competition while creating a friendly atmosphere for international delegations.

This event is an international educational and scientific competition for high school students, aimed at discovering and fostering young talent in astronomy and astrophysics while encouraging academic exchange and global collaboration.

Hien said that during a survey from June 29 to July 4, a delegation from the IOAA international board inspected the facilities prepared for the Olympiad and spoke highly of the conditions, particularly the modern planetarium.

At IOAA 2026, Vietnam will participate with 10 students selected in accordance with regulations of the Ministry of Education and Training.

In addition to the exams, participants will also have a chance to engage in cultural exchanges and visits to several of Hanoi's heritage sites and attractions, including the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam complex and Bat Trang ceramic village.

The IOAA was first held in Thailand in 2007. Since Vietnam first took part in the IOAA in India in 2016, its team, with Hanoi students forming its core, has continuously achieved strong results./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics #IOAA 2026 #Hanoi #Phenikaa University
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Education - Training: Mission of national innovation

International integration

Related News

Vietnam wins four medals at 38th International Olympiad in Informatics

Vietnam wins four medals at 38th International Olympiad in Informatics

All four members of Vietnam’s team at the 38th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2026, held from August 9 to 16, won awards, including one gold medal, two silver medals and one honourable mention. The result placed Vietnam among the top eight countries and territories in the medal tally.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the September 21 meeting on textbook supply, the review of general education curricula and textbooks, and preparations for a thematic supervision delegation on the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister calls for decisive action to end textbook shortages

The Prime Minister requested a serious review to clarify the responsibility of organisations, units, and individuals involved in the inadequate supply of textbooks at the beginning of the school year, with violations to be handled in accordance with regulations.

Delegates attend the meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City tightens seafood traceability to combat IUU fishing

Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing on September 21, Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that all local fishing vessels had been updated in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase) as of September 15, while nearly 95% of vessels of 15 metres or longer had been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung chairs the meeting with several ministries and sectors on the revised Land Law on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM requests careful review of revised Land Law

The draft law follows a new legislative mindset under the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on reforming lawmaking and enforcement to meet development requirements in the new era. Accordingly, the law would provide framework and principle-based regulations, while frequently changing matters would be assigned to the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities for regulation.

Bui Ha Anh, a student, gives an interview to VNA in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Expanding bridges between Vietnam and US

Ahead of top leader’s working trip, Ha Anh and Duy Anh expressed their hope that meetings and cooperation during the trip would help create more new bridges — bridges of dialogue, trust, cooperation and mutual understanding; bridges connecting trade, technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges; and bridges enabling Vietnam to continue reaching out to the world with confidence, openness and a strong sense of responsibility.

Delegates vote to approve VNA hosting the 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting in 2027 in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency to host 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is ready to demonstrate its role and responsibility in efforts to promote OANA's development, as well as participate in joint initiatives to enhance the strength of the region's largest journalism organisation in the digital era.

Party Central Committee Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra examines a sample of a martyr’s remains, which has been carefully packaged in accordance with national standards. (Photo:VNA)

500-day campaign seeks witnesses, burial sites of 1968 Tet Offensive fallen soldiers

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command is calling on veterans, former Saigon commandos, historical witnesses, long-time local residents and relatives of fallen soldiers to provide any information related to the battles, the names of cadres and soldiers, and the military and commando units involved in the attacks during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Greek-flagged vessel Merchant Mariner in the waters off Dung Quat, Quang Ngai province. (Photo published by VNA)

Urgent rescue launched for Merchant Mariner off Quang Ngai

The captain discovered water entering ballast tanks No. 4, 5 and 6 on the port side, causing the vessel to list slightly. Initial assessments indicated that the vessel may have struck an underwater rock formation while underway.

An overview of the meeting between representatives from the National Assembly’s Committee on Cultural and Social Affairs and the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium share experience in addressing pressing policy issues

At a meeting with representatives from the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice, the delegation discussed policies and practices related to protecting children in the digital environment. Belgian lawmakers affirmed their willingness to share their experiences, both sucesses and difficulties, during the law making and enforcement process.

Tay Ninh provincial police and Svay Rieng provincial police of Cambodia sign a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia border police strengthen security cooperation

According to Tay Ninh provincial police, under annual cooperation plans between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the police forces of the four provinces have maintained information exchanges and coordinated in preventing and combating crime and addressing issues arising along the border.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang congratulates Bac Ninh City Police (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh City Police debuts, urged to complete structure

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang praised the municipal public security force’s recent achievements, saying that the creation of the city police marks a new stage and raises the bar for maintaining security, public order and supporting local socio-economic development.

Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam iContent 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam iContent 2026 promotes responsible digital creativity

This year’s edition has been expanded into a series of activities with the theme "Live brilliantly," aiming to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the guiding spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, said the organisers.

Students at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains market of interest for Australian education providers

For Vietnamese students, Australia's new migration rules create greater pressure to prepare more thoroughly and develop clearer study plans, while also opening opportunities for those with relevant professional skills, clear career goals and the ability to adapt to Australia’s rapidly evolving migration policies.