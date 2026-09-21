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Vietnam News Agency to host 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is ready to demonstrate its role and responsibility in efforts to promote OANA's development, as well as participate in joint initiatives to enhance the strength of the region's largest journalism organisation in the digital era.

Delegates vote to approve VNA hosting the 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting in 2027 in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Delegates vote to approve VNA hosting the 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting in 2027 in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will host the 59th Executive Board Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Vietnam in 2027, reaffirming its commitment to contributing to the development of the organisation and strengthening cooperation among its members in the digital era.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, also Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, made the announcement at the 58th OANA Executive Board Meeting in Moscow on September 20, hosted by Russia’s TASS News Agency.

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VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang attends the 58th OANA Executive Board Meeting in Moscow on September 20 (Photo: VNA)

Trang affirmed that VNA is ready to demonstrate its role and responsibility in efforts to promote OANA's development, as well as participate in joint initiatives to enhance the strength of the region's largest journalism organisation in the digital era.

Her announcement was warmly welcomed by the attendees, who described it as a meaningful and responsible contribution to OANA’s activities.

TASS Director General Andrei Kondrashov noted that over its 65-year history, OANA has organised various meetings and joint projects while building friendship and mutual support among its members.

He said the energy and enthusiasm of member agencies have contributed to OANA’s dynamism and strength, adding their active and enthusiastic participation will help the organisation operate more effectively and develop further.

On the same day, Trang met with Yonhap News Agency President Hwang Dae-il, congratulating the agency on regaining its position as the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s representative news agency and thanking it for supporting VNA’s Seoul-based correspondents.

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TASS Director General Andrei Kondrashov (right, centre) welcomes VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang attending the 58th OANA Executive Board Meeting in Russia (Photo: VNA)

Trang noted VNA’s wish for Yonhap’s continued support for a project to develop a compact Korean-language source-information service staffed by two to three editors and supported by AI tools.

Hwang shared Yonhap’s experience in operating its Vietnamese-language information service.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, particularly in information technology.

At a meeting with Robert Muradyan, Executive Director of Kazakhstan’s TV and Radio Complex (TRK), the two sides noted that information exchanges since the signing of a cooperation agreement during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Kazakhstan in 2025 has helped strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Trang proposed that TRK share its experience in establishing and operating an AI technology laboratory to develop modern journalistic products in line with current digital trends.

For his part, Muradyan agreed with the proposal and pledged to facilitate connections to realise cooperation in the near future./.

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