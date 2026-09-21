500-day campaign seeks witnesses, burial sites of 1968 Tet Offensive fallen soldiers

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Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) — The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command on September 20 announced that it is coordinating with relevant agencies to survey, review, collect and verify information to support the search for and repatriation of the remains of soldiers who died during the 1968 Tet Offensive and were reportedly buried in the area of the former Go Vap district Martyrs’ Memorial in Ho Chi Minh City.

The fallen soldiers belonged to various regular military units and the Saigon commando force. They died during attacks on key targets, including Tan Son Nhat airport, and Chu Ia and Cay Dua intersections.

According to information provided by several historical witnesses who directly participated in or witnessed the events, around 100 bodies of cadres and soldiers were transported by military vehicles to a gathering site, processed and buried in trenches along the road in front of the former Co Loa Citadel, now the Go Vap Martyrs’ Memorial at 182 Nguyen Van Luong street, An Nhon ward, as well as in several former wells in the area.

The fallen soldiers belonged to various regular military units and the Saigon commando force. They died during attacks on key targets, including Tan Son Nhat airport, and Chu Ia and Cay Dua intersections.

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command is calling on veterans, former Saigon commandos, historical witnesses, long-time local residents and relatives of fallen soldiers to provide any information related to the battles, the names of cadres and soldiers, and the military and commando units involved in the attacks during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

It is also seeking information on the locations of pits, trenches and wells where the bodies may have been buried, as well as maps, sketches, diaries, photographs, documents, memories and any other clues that could help locate the remains.

Information can be provided to the Military Command of Go Vap ward under the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command; Major Dang Tran Hai Nam, Political Commissar of the Military Command of Go Vap ward (phone/Zalo: 0903 910 958); or Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Head of the Policy Division under the Political Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command (phone/Zalo: 0986 548 181)./.

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