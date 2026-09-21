Society

Prime Minister calls for decisive action to end textbook shortages

The Prime Minister requested a serious review to clarify the responsibility of organisations, units, and individuals involved in the inadequate supply of textbooks at the beginning of the school year, with violations to be handled in accordance with regulations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the September 21 meeting on textbook supply, the review of general education curricula and textbooks, and preparations for a thematic supervision delegation on the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the September 21 meeting on textbook supply, the review of general education curricula and textbooks, and preparations for a thematic supervision delegation on the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 21 called for urgent measures to solve textbook shortages for the 2026-2027 academic year, stressing that no student should attend school without the textbooks needed for learning.

Speaking at a Hanoi meeting on textbook supply, the review of general education curricula and textbooks, and preparations for a thematic supervision delegation on the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development, PM Hung noted that the 2026-2027 academic year marks the first year of nationwide use of a unified set of textbooks in line with the resolution.

Despite repeated instructions from the Party and State leadership, shortages remained in some localities at the start of the new academic year, which began on September 5. The education system lacks some 776,000 copies, or around 0.31% of the total demand.

Shortcomings in demand forecasting, ordering, publishing, stockpiling, coordination, and distribution have both objective and subjective causes. He emphasised that the main issue lies in subjective causes, especially the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MOET)'s undecisive, untimely and ineffective direction and management of textbook supply.

He instructed the Minister of Education and Training to take direct responsibility before the Government and the Prime Minister for adopting stronger and more urgent measures to address the shortages by September 25.

Where necessary, the ministry should invite other publishers and printing establishments to produce and supply textbooks, rather than relying solely on Vietnam Education Publishing House, he said. In the coming years, textbook printing and distribution should also be diversified, with more than one supplier involved.

PM Hung called on the ministry to coordinate with each locality to check textbook supplies right down to individual schools and educational institutions, making sure every student gets the learning materials they need. He stressed that shortages must not continue, especially in areas still facing big gaps like Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Khanh Hoa, Can Tho, and Dak Lak.

He also requested a serious review to clarify the responsibility of organisations, units, and individuals involved in the inadequate supply of textbooks at the beginning of the school year, with violations to be handled in accordance with regulations. The MOET must report the situation and results to the Prime Minister by October 10.

Another urgent priority, the ministry must coordinate with local authorities and educational institutions to immediately implement measures to ensure the quality and safety of school meals and prevent any negative practices.

vnanet-leminhhung2.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the meeting on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the longer-term reform of curricula and textbooks, the Government leader called for a thorough review of the 2018 General Education Programme and existing textbooks, with a focus on reducing academic pressure and ensuring that students receive essential knowledge, skills and qualities. Greater attention should be paid to moral education, character building, and education on patriotism, a sense of responsibility and the aspiration to contribute to society.

The ministry was asked to develop a specific roadmap for completing a new unified set of general education textbooks for nationwide use from the 2028-2029 academic year, with a report to the Government leadership in October.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for major reforms in textbook management, especially regarding copyright, stating that these rights should be held by the State. He also highlighted the importance of accurately assessing textbook demand using data, while speeding up the development of the education sector’s database.

He set the goal of providing free textbooks to all students nationwide from the 2029-2030 academic year, or earlier if conditions permit. The MOIT and the Ministry of Finance were asked to assess annual budget requirements and strengthen cost controls, as textbooks are an essential educational commodity requiring State regulation and management.

PM Hung further stressed the need to continue reforming examinations to ensure fairness and genuine assessment of learning outcomes. Any changes must be carefully assessed for their impact and introduced according to a clear roadmap, while the education sector must listen to local authorities, experts, scientists and teachers directly involved in teaching.

Extra efforts should be taken to urgently complete all remaining facilities at the 108 inter-level boarding schools in border communes already inaugurated and to accelerate construction on the remaining 121 schools, with all projects to be finished before August 30, 2027, he said, adding that preparations should also continue for investment in new schools in disadvantaged areas, particularly in coastal areas.

He also requested proactive planning based on student data to ensure sufficient schools, classes, and teachers in the coming years, while improving policy response and communication. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Training was tasked with thoroughly preparing reports and documents for the thematic supervision of the implementation of Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, including a comprehensive assessment of the Government’s action programme and proposals for addressing outstanding difficulties and shortcomings./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #textbook supply #general education #Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW #Ministry of Education and Training
Follow VietnamPlus

Education - Training: Mission of national innovation

Resolution in action

Related News

Caring for education today means investing in nation's future

Caring for education today means investing in nation's future

Every new school year brings back the profound message President Ho Chi Minh delivered at the first school opening ceremony of independent Vietnam – that the future of the nation depends greatly on the education and efforts of its younger generation. His vision remains relevant today: caring for children’s education is an investment in the nation’s future, as every student who has the opportunity to learn, grow and develop can help shape the country of tomorrow.

Top leader orders substantive education reform

Top leader orders substantive education reform

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for substantive reform in school governance, teaching staff, curricula, teaching and learning methods, examinations and assessment, while addressing a meeting on August 25 to review the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW.

See more

Delegates attend the meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City tightens seafood traceability to combat IUU fishing

Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing on September 21, Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that all local fishing vessels had been updated in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase) as of September 15, while nearly 95% of vessels of 15 metres or longer had been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung chairs the meeting with several ministries and sectors on the revised Land Law on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM requests careful review of revised Land Law

The draft law follows a new legislative mindset under the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on reforming lawmaking and enforcement to meet development requirements in the new era. Accordingly, the law would provide framework and principle-based regulations, while frequently changing matters would be assigned to the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities for regulation.

Bui Ha Anh, a student, gives an interview to VNA in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Expanding bridges between Vietnam and US

Ahead of top leader’s working trip, Ha Anh and Duy Anh expressed their hope that meetings and cooperation during the trip would help create more new bridges — bridges of dialogue, trust, cooperation and mutual understanding; bridges connecting trade, technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges; and bridges enabling Vietnam to continue reaching out to the world with confidence, openness and a strong sense of responsibility.

Delegates vote to approve VNA hosting the 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting in 2027 in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency to host 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is ready to demonstrate its role and responsibility in efforts to promote OANA's development, as well as participate in joint initiatives to enhance the strength of the region's largest journalism organisation in the digital era.

Party Central Committee Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra examines a sample of a martyr’s remains, which has been carefully packaged in accordance with national standards. (Photo:VNA)

500-day campaign seeks witnesses, burial sites of 1968 Tet Offensive fallen soldiers

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command is calling on veterans, former Saigon commandos, historical witnesses, long-time local residents and relatives of fallen soldiers to provide any information related to the battles, the names of cadres and soldiers, and the military and commando units involved in the attacks during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Greek-flagged vessel Merchant Mariner in the waters off Dung Quat, Quang Ngai province. (Photo published by VNA)

Urgent rescue launched for Merchant Mariner off Quang Ngai

The captain discovered water entering ballast tanks No. 4, 5 and 6 on the port side, causing the vessel to list slightly. Initial assessments indicated that the vessel may have struck an underwater rock formation while underway.

An overview of the meeting between representatives from the National Assembly’s Committee on Cultural and Social Affairs and the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium share experience in addressing pressing policy issues

At a meeting with representatives from the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice, the delegation discussed policies and practices related to protecting children in the digital environment. Belgian lawmakers affirmed their willingness to share their experiences, both sucesses and difficulties, during the law making and enforcement process.

Tay Ninh provincial police and Svay Rieng provincial police of Cambodia sign a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia border police strengthen security cooperation

According to Tay Ninh provincial police, under annual cooperation plans between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the police forces of the four provinces have maintained information exchanges and coordinated in preventing and combating crime and addressing issues arising along the border.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang congratulates Bac Ninh City Police (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh City Police debuts, urged to complete structure

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang praised the municipal public security force’s recent achievements, saying that the creation of the city police marks a new stage and raises the bar for maintaining security, public order and supporting local socio-economic development.

Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam iContent 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam iContent 2026 promotes responsible digital creativity

This year’s edition has been expanded into a series of activities with the theme "Live brilliantly," aiming to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the guiding spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, said the organisers.

Students at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains market of interest for Australian education providers

For Vietnamese students, Australia's new migration rules create greater pressure to prepare more thoroughly and develop clearer study plans, while also opening opportunities for those with relevant professional skills, clear career goals and the ability to adapt to Australia’s rapidly evolving migration policies.