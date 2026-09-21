Society

Mid-Autumn gifts, healthcare support reach border communities

At a festival held at Dao Dan San campus of Si Ma Cai Semi-boarding Primary School by the Si Ma Cai border guard station, the Lao Cai Border Guard Command presented gifts to disadvantaged students in the new school year.

Lao Cai Border Guard presents gifts to students at Dao Dan San satellite school in Si Ma Cai commune. (Photo: VNA)
Lao Cai Border Guard presents gifts to students at Dao Dan San satellite school in Si Ma Cai commune. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Border Guard units in northern Lao Cai province organised a Mid-Autumn Festival in A Mu Sung and Si Ma Cai communes on September 19-20, presenting gifts to disadvantaged children, policy beneficiary families and poor households.

At a festival held at Dao Dan San campus of Si Ma Cai Semi-boarding Primary School by the Si Ma Cai border guard station, the Lao Cai Border Guard Command presented gifts to disadvantaged students in the new school year.

Col. Tran Quang Tung, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Lao Cai Border Guard Command, said caring for young people and supporting those in border areas is both a responsibility and a key political task of the border guard force.

On September 19, a Mid-Autumn Festival was held at A Mu Sung campus of the ethnic minority boarding high school, where gifts were presented to disadvantaged children as well as 100 policy beneficiary families and poor households.

Meanwhile, a free healthcare programme in Bu Gia Map commune, southern Dong Nai city, provided medical examinations and medicines to more than 800 local residents, mainly ethnic minority people, elderly residents and disadvantaged households.

Doctors provided general and specialised examinations, free medicines and advice on healthcare and disease prevention.

The programme also presented hundreds of gifts to local residents and children and handed over two “great solidarity” houses to disadvantaged families./.

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